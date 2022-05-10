Five Channels To Present At BizTech 2022 in Destin Florida

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Florida, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Five Channels, a Destin, Florida, digital marketing agency, will present at the upcoming 2022 BizTech / Destin Business Technology Summi. The agency will join others such as Cox Business, Uniti Fiber, and Warren Averett to discuss how technology and digital marketing can help small businesses succeed in today’s competitive landscape. The summit will be held on May 18, 2022, from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM CDT.

The summit bills itself as an event that “connects Destin area small business owners and employees with the digital marketing tools, information and companies they need to get their brand noticed, convert fans into customers, and increase their bottom line.” The event requires participants to register online with a $69 fee per person. Jason Hall, the founder of Five Channels, is scheduled to present a session titled “Where Should You Place Your Digital Marketing Dollars?” which promises to help attendees “drill down to the most effective ways to stretch their budget and reach their target audience.” The session will be held from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM.

Jason talks about the crux of his presentation by saying, “As a small business owner you want to make every dollar, that you have earmarked toward your marketing budget, count. You also want to ensure that your marketing budget is not being used to pursue fruitless strategies that don’t have a significant ROI. This is even more applicable to businesses in a city like Destin which relies heavily on tourism and for these businesses to ramp up their online marketing efforts to capture a sizeable chunk of the incoming tourists. The question is – which platform should you invest in and how to vet the best ROI for your business?"

In this talk, Mr. Hall will share the ways that you can evaluate digital marketing strategies and find the one that best matches the needs of your business. This is determined based on what gives you the best ROI on advertising spend and which strategy is the most effective at reaching the audience that you are primarily targeting. Hall states, "I’m confident that by the end of the session, attendees will have the know-how to go out and implement real-world marketing strategies that are recommended within their industry and will help take their business to new heights.”

Five Channels digital marketing agency offers a range of services that are primarily built around serving a business’s SEO needs – whether they are local, national, global, or eCommerce-specific. The company can also help businesses craft videos and content to create cohesive marketing campaigns to drive engagement, leads, and sales. It also has on its staff experts that are adept at using paid traffic tools such as SEM, PPC, display, sponsorship, click-to-call, social media marketing, demographic targeting, retargeting marketing, press releases, influencer outreach, premium publication placement, and more.

Some of the other sessions that will be held on the same day include – “Are Your Electronic Assets Safe?” which discusses the financial impacts of not securing data, the most common threats out there right now, and the one security control every business should implement now, “Identifying the Best Social Media Platform for Your Audience & Message” which discusses which platforms will work best for a business, what one should be posting, and how to ensure one’s message is heard, “Creating Credibility Through Content: 5 Ways to Build Trust and Authority” which will cover ways to boost credibility through content creation, and “Top Tools to Boost Your Productivity & Efficiency” where the panelists will discuss the most effective programs and platforms they are using or referring to clients to scale their productivity, collaborate efficiently, and grow sales.





Readers who want to talk to a representative at Five Channels about the services they offer can contact the agency at the phone number (850) 792-4812. Biz Tech, presented by Destin Chamber, will be held at Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village, 10 Harbor Blvd., Destin, FL 32541. The organizers of the summit can be contacted at (850) 837-6241 or at mail@DestinChamber.com.

###

For more information about Five Channels, contact the company here:



Five Channels

Jason Hall

(850) 792-4812

jason@fivechannels.com

981 US-98 STE 3340

Destin, FL 32541

Jason Hall