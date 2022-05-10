DestinFlorida.com Partners With Five Channels Digital Marketing

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Florida, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DestinFlorida.com, a robust business directory for the local Destin, FL area, has announced a marketing partnership with Five Channels, a done-for-you digtial marketing agency offering SEO, social media marketing, paid traffic campaigns, and so much more.



Jason Hall, CEO of Five Channels talked about the newly forged business relationship by saying, “The new partnership is going to bring the local Destin businesses the experience and expertise of a professional marketing agency. Paired with the leverage offered by the massive marketing footprint of DestinFlorida.com, this partnership could be the ultimate marketing platform for local businesses."

Mr. Hall continues, "Here at Five Channels, we have assembled a team of certified digital marketing and traffic experts to make sure your business acquires more leads and more sales consistently. Now that we have access to the robust customer acquisition and promotion infrastructure that DestinFlorida.com has already put in place, our team will optimize the website’s existing sales funnels and marketing strategies to give local Destin businesses the boost they need to increase their sales manifold. This is a match made in heaven. This new dream team is not only going to work tirelessly to give the hard-working small business owners in Destin, Florida, the help they need to succeed, but also help those that choose to visit our beautiful city make their trip a memorable one."

The biggest advantage that DestinFlorida.com offers businesses is its ability to leverage data from real travelers. The website has tons of blog posts, knowledge articles, and visitor guides that cover topics such as vacation rentals, Destin real estate, local events, weather updates, news, interesting activities to do in the city, and more. Readers who are planning to visit spend a lot of time on the website and make purchase decisions based on how appealing they find the services being offered. Visitors can also book appointments, rentals, and activity appointments directly from the website. DestinFlorida.com uses proprietary analytics to leverage all of this digital activity to gain an insight into visitor behavior and then uses it to create awareness of its clients’ businesses, help them acquire new customers, and generate bookings or visitors.

Joe Godar of DestinFlorida.com further explains how the website adds value to local Destin businesses and the role its partnership with Five Channels will play in increasing this value proposition by explaining, “When a user books a vacation on DestinFlorida.com, we use our knowledge of the local tourism industry to keep your business and your services at the top of their mind. We use our best marketing techniques to influence their travel plans and convince them to add local businesses to their itinerary. We have been using our highly effective marketing techniques to help Destin businesses for years, and now that Five Channels is going to be partners with DestinFlorida.com, we are confident that it will usher in a new era for the website and the local tourism landscape. We are going to benefit greatly from the digital marketing experience that they bring to the table. We are excited for what the future holds and can’t wait for our clients to reap the benefits of this dynamic partnership.”





Five Channels provides a wide range of digital marketing services such as local and national SEO, video marketing, social media, and content marketing campaigns to drive engagement, leads, and sales for their clients.

