LAROSE VENTURES ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN AUDITORS
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larose Ventures Ltd. (“Larose” or the “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to Stern & Lovrics LLP (the “Successor Auditor”). The Former Auditor resigned effective May 9, 2022 at the Company’s request, and the Company’s board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.
On behalf of the board of directors:
Mr. Michael Lerner
Director
T: 416 710-4906
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives, and other statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavorable results. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Larose believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Larose’ control. The Corporation’s name change has not yet been affected and the Management believes that it will affect the name change subject to regulatory compliance as soon as practicable after this news release. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
