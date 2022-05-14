Jason McDonald Consulting Announces Updated Social Media Expert Witness Listing
I am passionate about the facts, love complex technical marketing, and really enjoy working as a social media expert witness.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason McDonald, an expert on search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads, is proud to announce an update to his listing as a social media expert witness at the popular SEAK directory. Many attorneys look for expert witnesses using the directory, and Dr. McDonald’s updated listing will help them find a social media expert witness who has a passion for the facts and for explaining complex issues to judges and juries.
“I am passionate about the facts, love complex technical marketing, and really enjoy working as a social media expert witness,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald Consulting, Agency based in San Francisco. “Inquiries for my social media expert witness services are expanding, rapidly as are more ‘traditional’ inquiries for my services as an SEO expert witness.” Social Media Expert Witness
Persons interested in learning more can visit the updated page at https://www.seakexperts.com/members/11579-jason-mcdonald. That page explains Dr. McDonald’s services not only as a social media expert witness but also as an expert witness in search engine optimization and Google Ads. It also has a link to a resume that can be downloaded, but all attorneys are urged to contact Dr. McDonald at 415-655-1071 for a confidential consultation. Additional information can be found on SEO expert witness (https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/seo-expert-witness/), Social Media expert witness (https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/social-media-expert-witness/), and Google Ads expert witness (https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/adwords/adwords-expert-witness/). Persons looking for Jason’s books can check out how he is featured on popular book lists, such as a list of best social media marketing books at https://teambuilding.com/blog/social-media-marketing-books or reach out for review copies, which are provided free of charge to professors actively teaching courses in digital marketing.
Dr. McDonald has been in three trials and two binding arbitrations and has been certified as an expert witness in SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media in various state and federal courts. Attorneys can request references and more information on demand.
ABOUT JASON MCDONALD
Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.
