Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,546 in the last 365 days.

Jason McDonald Consulting Announces Updated Social Media Expert Witness Listing

Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company.

social media marketing classes

Dr. McDonald has been in three trials and two binding arbitrations and has been certified as an expert witness in SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media.

I am passionate about the facts, love complex technical marketing, and really enjoy working as a social media expert witness.”
— Dr. McDonald
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason McDonald, an expert on search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads, is proud to announce an update to his listing as a social media expert witness at the popular SEAK directory. Many attorneys look for expert witnesses using the directory, and Dr. McDonald’s updated listing will help them find a social media expert witness who has a passion for the facts and for explaining complex issues to judges and juries.

“I am passionate about the facts, love complex technical marketing, and really enjoy working as a social media expert witness,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald Consulting, Agency based in San Francisco. “Inquiries for my social media expert witness services are expanding, rapidly as are more ‘traditional’ inquiries for my services as an SEO expert witness.” Social Media Expert Witness

Persons interested in learning more can visit the updated page at https://www.seakexperts.com/members/11579-jason-mcdonald. That page explains Dr. McDonald’s services not only as a social media expert witness but also as an expert witness in search engine optimization and Google Ads. It also has a link to a resume that can be downloaded, but all attorneys are urged to contact Dr. McDonald at 415-655-1071 for a confidential consultation. Additional information can be found on SEO expert witness (https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/seo-expert-witness/), Social Media expert witness (https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/social-media-expert-witness/), and Google Ads expert witness (https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/adwords/adwords-expert-witness/). Persons looking for Jason’s books can check out how he is featured on popular book lists, such as a list of best social media marketing books at https://teambuilding.com/blog/social-media-marketing-books or reach out for review copies, which are provided free of charge to professors actively teaching courses in digital marketing.

Dr. McDonald has been in three trials and two binding arbitrations and has been certified as an expert witness in SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media in various state and federal courts. Attorneys can request references and more information on demand.

ABOUT JASON MCDONALD

Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here

You just read:

Jason McDonald Consulting Announces Updated Social Media Expert Witness Listing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.