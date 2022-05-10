Zenon Energy launches new high-density battery
Zenon Energy SuperStrata: high-density and affordable storageARNHEM, NETHERLANDS, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenon Energy Europe announced SuperStrata™, a new battery pack. SuperStrata™ is an innovatively designed LFP battery pack that offers an affordable option for customers with self-consumption, minimizing space, and providing 4 to 12 hours of long-duration energy storage.
“At Zenon, we aim to deliver top quality, innovative, yet simple energy storage solutions. Our principles are instilled into this new SuperStrata battery line,” says Vrishab Bagewadi, Energy storage expert at Zenon Energy.
“SuperStrata is a breakthrough battery design using the Zenon cell-to-pack construction,” says Duan van t Slot, director at Zenon Energy. “This battery is raising the bar of affordability, reliability, and energy density using LFP.”
Features and benefits of SuperStrata™ include.
• Cost-effective at under €300/kWh.
• Backed performance guarantee of 22 MWh per unit.
• Plastic-free, cobalt-free, fully recyclable battery structure.
• Breakthrough cooling/heating design.
• Dutch design and manufacturing.
SuperStrata is available for ordering at pricing starting at €300/kWh. For more information on SuperStrata, visit http://www.zenon.energy.
About Zenon Energy: Zenon Energy is a cell-to-system Dutch manufacturer building innovative energy storage systems to provide businesses and utilities with greater energy independence and cost savings using a proprietary battery technology portfolio. Zenon Energy is a one-stop energy storage manufacturer for customers that require tailored and lasting solutions.
Johan Lokken
Zenon Energy Europe B.V.
+31 6 27093414
press@zenon.energy