Roster of New MasterPieces Sports Products
New NFL, NHL, MLB, and NCAA Games, Puzzles, Toys, Housewares, and Baby Products
MasterPieces makes sure to offer products that appeal to avid sports fanatics as well as casual fans with products that fit into many categories.”ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MasterPieces, Inc. stepped to the plate and connected with sports fans everywhere as it expands its fastest growing product segment of professional and collegiate sports related games, puzzles, toys, baby products, and household items.
— David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, Inc.
This year, MasterPieces adds its new NFL licensed All-Time Greats puzzles and playing cards, as well as popular NCAA team, MLB, NFL and NHL league and sports team versions of Tumble Tower, Poker Chip sets and dozens of new puzzle designs in its Locker Room and Gameday Collections. More teams are offered in MasterPieces popular puzzles, games, and toys. In addition, the company’s Baby Fanatic infant and toddler products and FanPans bakeware items offer new categories for fans to embrace their favorite teams in everyday activities.
David Rolls, President and Founder of MasterPieces, explained, “MasterPieces makes sure to offer products that appeal to avid sports fanatics as well as casual fans with products that fit into many categories. Faithful fans can have a proud way of incorporating their passion for a favorite team whether it is through various holiday décor and collectibles, playing a game, assembling a puzzle, playing with toys and even cooking. It’s extra special when your favorite team is in the midst of the activity.”
The new NFL All-Time Greats, 500-piece puzzles (MSRP $19.99) are a perfect example of MasterPieces continuing effort to offer fans fun sports related products. Featuring some of the most famous blasts-from-the-past, illustrated as fun and colorful characters, makes these puzzles perfect for fans of all ages. Each scene specifically represents the team’s city, name, history, and fan favorite players.
The sports products are a significant portion of MasterPieces nearly 600 new products this year. The extensive product offerings are attributed to the unprecedented jigsaw puzzle demand and at-home entertainment options, as well as the obsessive enthusiasm among sports fans.
MasterPieces, annually recognized as a Global Licensee Leader, prides itself on staying true to its license properties. The company products vary from popular character properties for preschool games and crafts and well-known seasonal puzzles and games, to classic outdoor licensed brands and popular artist puzzles and games. MasterPieces is the emerging market leader in providing high-quality collegiate, professional sports league, and individual team licensed sports toys, games, puzzles and accessories.
About MasterPieces:
Over 25 years ago MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Since, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth. The company’s commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned dedicated worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and games with innovative packaging, while also partnering with brands such as Caterpillar, Sesame Street, NASA, Coca-Cola, The Elf on the Shelf, Warner Brothers, and sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NHL, and NCAA organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at www.MasterPiecesInc.com
