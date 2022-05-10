Henderson’s Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross Wins HealthTap Top Neurosurgeon in the USA Award for March 2022
Nevada and California SPINE certified top neurosurgeon Dr. Jeffrey Gross continues to win acclaim. The latest is a prestigious award from HealthTap.HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right doctor can often be a challenge. One way to help make the correct decision is to keep an eye on the kind of acknowledgments a doctor receives in both his community and in his industry. In that spirit, Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross, based in Henderson, Nevada and Newport Beach, California, recently announced exciting news. Dr. Gross is proud to have been awarded the HealthTap Top Neurosurgeon in the USA Award for March 2022. This is a competitive category, and Dr. Gross’s reputation clearly shined. He is a SPINE Fellowship Certified Neurosurgeon who focuses on a comprehensive and a conservative approach to neck and back problems.
“It is always a nice surprise to hear news like this,” commented the clearly passionate doctor. “I am dedicated to my patients and being the best I can be in this medical space, and it is wonderful to see hard work acknowledged by such a prestigious organization.”
Patients truly appreciate Dr. Gross for putting non-surgical solutions to neck, back, and spine problems first, and if surgery is required, to always strive to take the best and least invasive option possible that will deliver the results desired. Dr. Gross is often featured as an author in medical journals and industry publications. He is also well known for his generous community service in both Nevada and California. All this and more has put him in high demand with trusting patients.
Dr. Gross is also happy to offer second opinions to patients considering back surgery. With the potential complications back surgery often brings, this valuable service has been a true blessing for many grateful people who Dr. Gross has found other ways to alleviate their pain.
