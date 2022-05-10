GlobalData Plc : Online Innovations to Boost UK Health and Beauty Market Growth

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK Health and Beauty Market size was valued at GBP33.80 billion in 2020. Beauty will gain a share of the sector as consumers continue to value self-care and maintain regimes they have started during long periods at home, boosting spending on hair care and skin care. Innovation online will support growth with live streaming events appealing to young consumers and the wealth of beauty content on social media platforms, driving frequent purchases.



UK Health and Beauty Market Outlook

For more UK health and beauty market analysis, download a free report sample

Key UK Health and Beauty Market Driver

Retailers have expanded their online offerings significantly since the start of the pandemic, and this looks likely to continue. At Holland & Barrett, consumers can speak to the trained staff about health and wellness virtually. Furthermore, there is also an increased product range to choose from, with online apparel retailers like ASOS widening their beauty offering by partnering with established brands such as Lush.

Key UK Health and Beauty Market Trend

As flexible working is set to become a permanent trend post-pandemic, the essential nature of wearing makeup daily is declining. Many consumers are choosing to wear minimal makeup on days spent working from home and are opting to wear lighter makeup on days out of the house, stripping back their makeup routine and using fewer products. This is causing demand to shift away from bold eyeshadows and full coverage foundations to multipurpose products such as tinted moisturizers and serums instead. With masks once again needed in shops and on public transport, many consumers are simply choosing to not wear lip products at all.

To know more about UK health and beauty market drivers and trends, download a free report sample

UK Health and Beauty Market Segmentation by Categories

Health

Beauty

Consumers have become more aware of their health and are investing in vitamins and supplements to remain well throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, many retailers are increasing their health and wellness propositions and must ensure that they educate shoppers about the relevant products for their health needs to differentiate from grocers where vitamins and supplements are also available.

UK Health and Beauty Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Drug Stores and Health & Beauty Stores

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard Discounters

Multi-Channel Retail

Online Specialists

For more insights on UK health and beauty market segmentation, download a free report sample

Leading Players in the UK Health and Beauty Market

Boots

Tesco

Sainsbury's

Specsavers

ASDA

Lloyds Pharmacy

Superdrug

Morrisons

Well Pharmacy

Aldi

Holland & Barrett

Savers

To know more about leading UK health and beauty market players, download a free report sample

Market report overview

Market Size (Year – 2020) GBP33.80 billion CAGR >2% Forecast Period 2020-2025 Key Categories Health and Beauty Key Distribution channels Drug Stores and Health & Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Hard Discounters, Multi-Channel Retail, and Online Specialists Key Players Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Specsavers, ASDA, Lloyds Pharmacy, Superdrug, Morrisons, Well Pharmacy, Aldi, Holland & Barrett, and Savers

Reasons to Buy

Using our five-year forecasts to 2025, learn which areas of the health & beauty market will be the fastest performing to enable focus and investment in these winning product areas.

Understand how drivers of health & beauty purchases, such as range, price, and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximize sales potential.

Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by key retailers in the sector in order to understand how to steal shoppers and market share.





Related Reports

Bath and Body Works, United States of America (USA) (Health and Beauty) Shoppers Profile, Market Share and Competitive Positioning – C lick here

Watsons, China (Health and Beauty) Shoppers Profile, Market Share and Competitive Positioning – C lick here

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Health and Beauty Retailing Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2020-2025 – C lick here

United Kingdom (UK) Valentine’s Day 2022 – Analyzing Market, Trends, Consumer Attitudes and Major Players – Cl ick here

United Kingdom (UK) Retail Occasions Market 2021 – Click here





FAQs

What was the UK health and beauty market size in 2020?

The health and beauty market size in the UK was valued at GBP33.80 billion in 2020.

What is the UK health and beauty market growth rate?

The health and beauty market in the UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

What are the key categories in the UK health and beauty market?

The key categories in the UK health and beauty market are health and beauty.

What are the key distribution channels in the UK health and beauty market?

The key distribution channels in the UK health and beauty market are drug stores and health and beauty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and hard discounters, multi-channel retail, and online specialists.

Who are the key players in the UK health and beauty market?

The key players in the UK health and beauty market are Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Specsavers, ASDA, Lloyds Pharmacy, Superdrug, Morrisons, Well Pharmacy, Aldi, Holland & Barrett, and Savers.

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400