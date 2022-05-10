Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing hostility across various countries and increasing government expenditure on R&D for military purposes are key factors driving market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size – USD 6.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.4%, Market Trends – Modernizing military technology and AI integration” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028. Currently, rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI. Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.

However, bad quality data problems can result is errors in decision-making during critical situations. Additionally, lack of regulations governing the usage of AI technology is expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence in Military market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence in Military market.

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/834

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

• Cyber security segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Development of new tools and technologies have led to an inclining rate of cybercrimes globally. Similarly, there has been a significant increase in state-sponsored cyberattacks and private and government agencies are gradually adopting AI-based tools that can be used to predict, prevent, and respond to cyber threats efficiently.

• Deep learning segment is expected to registera significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing need for more advanced solutions for processing large volumes of big and development of AI algorithms for better decision-making. Also, development of intelligent systems to detect threats during real life combat situations would propel growth of this segment.

• The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of key market players, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and BAE Systems, Inc. among others in developed countries in the region.

𝐓𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Emergen Research has segmented global AI for military market on the basis of offering, platform, application, technology, and region:

• Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Software

1. Artificial Intelligence Solutions

1. Cloud

2. On-premises

2. Artificial Intelligence Platforms

o Hardware

1. Processor

2. Network

3. Memory

o Services

1. Software Assistance

2. Upgradation & Maintenance

3. Deployment & Integration

• Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Land

1. Autonomous Combat Vehicles

2. Unmanned Ground Vehicle

3. Autonomous Combat Robots

o Sea

1. Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

2. Anti-Missile Technology

3. Ship Navigation Systems

o Air

1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

2. Aircraft Maintenance

3. Cognitive Electronic Warfare

o Space

1. Satellite Data Processing

2. Intelligent Navigation Systems

3. AI Assistant Robots

4. Space Exploration

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Reconnaissance and Intelligence gathering

o Surveillance and Counterinsurgency

o Information Processing

o Cyber Security

o Threat Analysis

o Warfare Simulation

• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Machine Learning

o Deep Learning

o Computer Vision

o Smart Quantum Technology

o Natural Language Processing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. France

3. U.K.

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Benelux

7. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/834

The report also studies the key companies of the Artificial Intelligence in Military market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some Key players analyzed in the report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BAE Systems, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Textron Inc., SparkCognition Government Systems, Arkray, Inc., and Leidos Inc.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲, 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence in Military market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Artificial Intelligence in Military industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence in Military market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market by 2028?

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/834

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

http://www.builtwith.com/emergenresearch.com

http://validator.w3.org/check?uri=emergenresearch.com

http://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/emergenresearch.com

http://www.robtex.com/dns/emergenresearch.com.html

http://uptime.netcraft.com/up/graph?site=emergenresearch.com

http://whoisx.co.uk/emergenresearch.com

http://www.talkreviews.ro/emergenresearch.com

http://www.keywordspy.com/research/search.aspx?q=emergenresearch.com&tab=domain-overview

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-artificial-intelligence-in-military-market



The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4%