ESEA Demographics Certification Report to Open 5/15; Webinar 5/12 at 10am

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 05/27/2022 for participation in state assessments during the 2022 assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes. The total demographic counts on the certification page only include your District Full Academic Year students. Full Academic Year means that they were enrolled with your district continuously from October 1st to May 27th.  This is required reporting for RSUs, CSDs, MSADs, Municipal school units, Maine Indian Education, charter schools, state operated schools, and private schools that accept publicly funded students.

The ESEA Demographics Report will be available for districts to review beginning on May 15th. Districts will be able to certify starting on May 27th with a certify-by date of June 15th.

The Maine Department of Education’s data management team will be holding a webinar where we will be discussing the ESEA Demographics Report and fielding any questions that you may have at 10AM on Tuesday May 17th, 2022. To participate, please utilize the “Join Live” link at the time of the webinar.

In order to view this report, you will need access to NEO – Student Data, if you do not have this access please have your superintendent fill out our online Access Request Form.

ESEA Demographics Certification Report Instructions 

If you have any questions, comments or concerns in regards to the ESEA Demographics Report please feel free to contact us at the MEDMS Helpdesk. MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.

