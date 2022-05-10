Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis, Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investment in lightweight aircraft fuel systems is a key factor driving global market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.13 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growth of the aerospace sector ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft fuel systems market revenue growth is fueled by increasing defense budget resulting in purchase of new fighter as well as transport and passenger aircraft. As per estimates, military & defense expenditure worldwide was more than USD 1980.0 billion in 2020, which was approximately 2.6% over expenses made in 2019. Increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and development of stealthier, cutting-edge fixed-wing aircraft for military applications to improve aerial combat capabilities is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Fighter aircraft provide close air support to defend land troops and also deter air strike threats by enemy aircraft; whereas in navies, such aircraft are used for detecting and neutralizing submarines and warships.

Some major companies included in the company profile section of the global market report include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Triumph Group PLC, Safran SA, Eaton Corporation PLC, Meggitt PLC, Woodward Inc., Raytheon Technologies, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Crane Co., and Honeywell International Inc.

In October 2020, Honeywell International made an announcement about completion of acquisition of Ballard Unmanned Systems’ assets. Ballard Unmanned Systems is engaged in design and manufacture of proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for powering UAVs, especially used for cargo delivery, energy inspection, and various other defense and commercial applications.

By engine type, jet engine segment contributed largest revenue share to the global market in 2020. A primary advantage of a jet engine in comparison to a piston engine is the enhanced ability of a jet engine to generate greater thrust at high speed and altitude.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft fuel systems market on the basis of engine type, technology, component, application, and region:

Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Jet Engine

Turboprop Engine

Helicopter Engine

UAV Engine

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pump Feed

Fuel Injection

Gravity Feed

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Piping

Pumps

Valves

Inerting Systems

Fuel Control Monitoring System

Filters

Gauges

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military & Defense

Commercial

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

