Global Nanopore Sequencing Market valued at $200 million (2021), is set to witness a significant growth rate of 26% in the next 5 years

Medi-Tech Insights: Advantages of nanopore sequencing such as high throughput & ultra-long reads, technological advancements, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising investments in R&D are the key factors driving the growth of the Global Nanopore Sequencing Market.

Nanopore Sequencing, a fourth-generation sequencing technology, in which single strands of DNA or RNA are passed through tiny protein channel called as nanopore. These nanopores are embedded in an electrically resistant membrane that causes changes in the ion current, determining the sequence and modifications of bases.

Advantages of nanopore sequencing technology fuels the Nanopore Sequencing Market Demand

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of nanopore sequencing for research as well as clinical applications because of significant advantages of nanopores such as label-free & ultralong reads and high throughput. Some of the key benefits that are driving its demand are:

Long-read sequencing: The ability to produce ultra-long reads of over 2 Mb is a major advantage of nanopore sequencing. Longer read lengths are more likely to cover full regions of repeated sequence and structural variation, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of genetic variants and the reconstruction of complex genomes

The ability to produce ultra-long reads of over 2 Mb is a major advantage of nanopore sequencing. Longer read lengths are more likely to cover full regions of repeated sequence and structural variation, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of genetic variants and the reconstruction of complex genomes Targeted sequencing : For nanopore sequencing, a variety of targeted sequencing approaches, such as targeted panels and whole exome enrichment, are available, leveraging both PCR- and hybrid capture-based targeted enrichment strategies

For nanopore sequencing, a variety of targeted sequencing approaches, such as targeted panels and whole exome enrichment, are available, leveraging both PCR- and hybrid capture-based targeted enrichment strategies Rapid results : Unlike traditional sequencing approaches, which need analysis after sequencing is completed, nanopore sequencing allows for early insights to be gained as soon as the sequencing process begins

Unlike traditional sequencing approaches, which need analysis after sequencing is completed, nanopore sequencing allows for early insights to be gained as soon as the sequencing process begins Low cost of sequencer: High-end sequencers from Illumina and PacBio are priced over $950k and $450k respectively which are too expensive as compared to the GridION nanopore-based sequencer offered by Oxford Nanopore Technologies at $49k

High-end sequencers from Illumina and PacBio are priced over $950k and $450k respectively which are too expensive as compared to the GridION nanopore-based sequencer offered by Oxford Nanopore Technologies at $49k Increasing clinical applications: Nanopore sequencing is widely used for pathogen analysis such as outbreak surveillance of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, Ebola, Zika, dengue fever, and Covid19, among others. Nanopore sequencing is also widely used by researchers and clinicians for cancer genomics and genetic disease diagnosis.





Partnerships and acquisition to boost adoption and co-develop advanced solutions

The nanopore sequencing market has witnessed a number of partnerships and acquisition by market players to either enhance the adoption of this technology for clinical applications or to co-develop advanced sequencing platforms. Some of the strategic initiatives that boost the adoption of nanopore sequencing are listed below:

In April 2022, Oxford Nanopore Technologies collaborated with Genomics England to evaluate the benefits of sequencing for enhancing patient care and advancing research activities for the development of novel treatments on a larger scale using nanopore sequencing technology

In September 2021, Oxford Nanopore Technologies collaborated with Oracle to explore novel applications of genomic sequencing using the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to speed-up discovery of medical innovations

In August 2020, Oxford Nanopore Technologies entered into an agreement with the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care, to roll out its LamPORE SARS-CoV-2 tests at a number of NHS testing laboratories

In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd acquired Stratos Genomics, a US based fourth-generation genetic sequencing company, to advance the development of nanopore sequencer for diagnostic applications with the combination of electronics and biological components

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Nanopore Sequencing Market

The global nanopore sequencing market is marked by the presence of key players such as Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Stratos Genomics, a Roche company (US), BaseClear B.V. (Netherlands), CD Genomics (US), and others.

