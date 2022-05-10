Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sustainable aviation fuel market size is expected to reach USD 6,188.2 Million at a revenue CAGR of 71.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global sustainable aviation fuel market revenue growth is supported by rising emphasis on curbing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, among others. Sustainable aviation fuel delivers a cleaner substitute to fossil fuel, attaining about 80% decrease in GHG emissions throughput the life cycle of the fuel as compared to fossil-based jet fuel, and thus enables the aviation sector to reduce its carbon footprint. Carbon dioxide generated by plants during biomass production is almost equivalent to that generated during sustainable aviation fuel combustion, thereby making it carbon neutral. Also, this type of fuel comprises fewer impurities/contaminants (like sulfur), allowing for a further decrease in sulfur dioxide and emissions of other particulate matter.

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major players in the market report include Amyris Inc., Aemetis Inc., Neste, SkyNRG BV, LanzaTech Inc., Cummins Inc., Gevo Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Sasol Limited, and Velocys.

Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, Rolls-Royce signed a definitive long-tern partnership agreement with Shell for advancing the use of sustainable aviation fuel in aircraft engines and support decarbonization efforts of aviation industry. As per the agreement, the two firms will increase cooperation, such as new SAFinity service by Rolls-Royce for the business aerospace industry, with Shell being the exclusive supplier of sustainable aviation fuel.

Among the product type segments, hydrogen fuel segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Aircraft powered by hydrogen fuel emits zero carbon dioxide, and based of deployed technology, can considerably reduce or eliminate air contaminants/pollutants, including nitrogen oxide, along with preventing formation of contrail. Such aircraft exhibit a 30% to 50% decrease in impacts due to formation of cirrus and contrail, as compared to traditional jet fuel.

The report studies the historical data of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable aviation fuel market on the basis of product type, production method, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Others

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP)

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK) [ethanol]

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK) [isobutanol]

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Synthetic Jet Fuel (CHJ)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

General & Business Aviation

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market

