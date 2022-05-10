Irrigation Automation Market Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook, Analysis, and Business Opportunities 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and installation of irrigation automation systems are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is expected to reach USD 11.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives of governments related to water conservation and rising deployment and installation of irrigation automation systems in various countries across the globe. Governments are focusing intently on reducing water wastage, which is an issue that primarily arises due to imprecise nature of irrigation water distribution systems.

Rising government investment on promoting technological advancements in conventional agrarian irrigation techniques is expected further to boost growth of the irrigation automation system market during the forecast period. Collaborations with IT companies for the purpose of deployment of automation in irrigation systems, which would allow state government authorities to release and control the flow of irrigated water remotely, based on real-time demand from farmers is such areas. Steady integration of smart technologies in agriculture activities is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the irrigation automation system market going ahead.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Irrigation Automation market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Netafim, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, and Nelson Irrigation.

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, YAMIT Filtration and The Toro Company entered into a strategic partnership to offer advanced irrigation filtration systems for greenhouse and agricultural operations. The partnership is expected to make TORO the sole supplier of YAMIT’s industry-leading filtration solutions in Canada, United States, and Mexico.

Time-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to apply water in the necessary quantity at the right time has resulted in increasing utilization of time-based systems.

Drip irrigation segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Subsurface drip irrigation prevents wastage of water due to runoff and evaporation, which is resulting in its increasing utilization owing to rising awareness among growers regarding the importance of water conservation.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Irrigation Automation market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global irrigation automation market on the basis of automation type, irrigation type, component, end-use, and region:

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Volume-based

Time-based

Computer-based Control System

Real-time-based

Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Controllers

Sprinklers

Valves

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Agricultural

Non-agricultural

Regional Bifurcation of the Irrigation Automation Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Irrigation Automation market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Irrigation Automation industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Irrigation Automation market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

