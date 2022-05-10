Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare

Emergen Research Logo

Increased adoption of gamification in cognitive assessment is a major factor expected to continue to drive growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.

Rising popularity of gamification is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent. Feedback on gamification from candidates, employers, and psychologists has been very positive and game features are being incorporated into cognitive tasks without undermining data quality, scientific value, and intervention effects, thereby improving participant engagement. Game-based assessments such as psychometric tests are used in the hiring process to assess a candidate’s skills. However, unlike various aptitude tests, these assessments are quick and engaging due to the game format.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2021, Shift Concussion Management Guelph and VoxNeuro announced their entering into partnership, which enabled the addition of objective brain health data to the former’s concussion management program.

Shift Concussion Management Guelph, which is the founder of ‘Shift Concussion Management Program’, joined VoxNeuro’s growing clinical network as a test center and treatment provider in Southern Ontario, Canada. VoxNeuro provides the world’s first objective brain health assessment that goes beyond a diagnosis.

Among the application segments, the clinical trials segment accounted for largest share in 2020. Identification and assessment of cognitive changes and ability to diagnose and reduce the chance of developing brain disease in a patient are features that are resulting in development of new solutions and programs and driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Assessment

Data Management

Data Analysis and Reporting

Cognitive Training

Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)

Services

Training and Support

Consulting

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Learning

Research

Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Corporate

Others (Sports and Government & Defense)

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

