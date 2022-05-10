Nanotechnology Market Future Growth, Forecast, Business Opportunities, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Nanotechnology Market Size – USD 2.4 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 34.0%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanotechnology market size reached USD 2.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Nanotechnology market revenue growth is driven by increasing demand for miniature devices, advancements in technology, and rising investment in research & development by manufacturers for development of miniature technological devices. Nanotechnology is expected to transform the way energy is obtained and used, and will make solar power more economical by reducing manufacturing cost of solar panels and related equipment and systems.

Nanotechnology finds application in treatment of cancer as well as offers high potential for new and faster computers, life-saving medical treatments, and an efficient power source. Economic disruption and possible threats to privacy and security are some of the potential disadvantages of nanotechnology. Concerns regarding the effects of nanotechnology on health, environment, and safety are some key factors hampering its adoption.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Nanomaterials segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as application of this technology spans various industries. The environment preservation processes use nanomaterials to make nanowires which are used in solar cell and for the treatment of polluted water.

Nanosensors segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Nanosensors find application in various end-use industries such as precision agriculture, medical technology, urban farming, prognostics, plant nano bionics, diagnostics, and many others.

Food safety segment is expected to register rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Food safety is a major concern worldwide, and requires stringent testing and monitoring solutions to ensure consumer safety. Changing food habits and increasing number of mass catering establishments globally, and globalization of food supply chains are factors driving need for need to adopt more advanced sensing technologies.

Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue share growth rate in 2020 due to increased application of nanotechnology by China. Rapid development of nanotechnology-based science and technology in China has attracted global attention. China has invested majorly in the technology in the past decade, and this has been one of the key areas of focus in long-term scientific programs between 2006 and 2020.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape :

The global nanotechnology market is consolidated, with few small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the nanotechnology market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:

Fujitsu laboratories, Ltd.

Bayer Material Science

Ademtec

GE Healthcare

IBM research

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Intel

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor

Cortex Biochem

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanotechnology market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Nanosensor

Optical Nanosensor

Chemical Nanosensor

Physical Nanosensor

Biosensors

Others

Nanodevice

Nanomanipulator

Nanomechanical Test Instruments

Nanoscale Infrared Spectrometers

Nanomaterials

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Information Technology (IT)

Homeland Security

Medicine

Transportation

Food Safety

Environmental Science

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food & Agriculture

Energy

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :

North America Nanotechnology Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2022 and 2030 . In addition, North America Nanotechnology Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2030 .

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Nanotechnology Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2030 .

Europe Nanotechnology Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2022 and 2030 . Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Nanotechnology Market growth.

