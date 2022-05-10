Mushroom Cultivation Market Size 2021, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Business Opportunities, Upcoming Trends 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for edible mushrooms due to various health benefits is a key factor driving revenue growth in the global mushroom cultivation market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others.

Mushroom farming has become a profitable income source for small farmers in recent years. The production technique is entirely different from other vegetables as mushrooms can be grown on plants, sawdust, wood, husk, straw, and hay, etc. The cultivation process requires very little space and does not need fertile soil. These advantages driving mushroom production and cultivation as a primary business for marginal or landless producers. Many farmers are generating additional income through mushroom production during lean seasons.

Regional Overview:

The global Mushroom Cultivation market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Mushroom Cultivation market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co., and Societa Agricola Porretta.

The global Mushroom Cultivation market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Mushroom Cultivation sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom cultivation market based on type, phase, form, marketing channel, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Button Mushroom

Cremini Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

Others

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Cropping

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Fresh

Dried

Canned

Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2019, South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms combined forces to create the leading mushroom producer and supplier in North America. This agreement helped South Mill Mushrooms meet rising demand in all mushroom marketplace segments throughout the United States and Canada.

Button mushroom segment is expected to register a relatively higher revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for button mushrooms due to nutritional properties and easy availability.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share in the global mushroom cultivation market. This can be attributed to increasing consumptionof mushrooms and adoption of more modern mushroom cultivation processes in countries in the region.

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Mushroom Cultivation market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Mushroom Cultivation market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Mushroom Cultivation market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Mushroom Cultivation market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

