Battery Recycling Market May See a Big Move | Major players Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc.

A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 16.19 billion in 2019, Battery Recycling Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Battery Recycling Industry Trends –Growth of the automotive industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in the preservation of natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled battery materials.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 – 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟔.𝟏𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 - 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟑%, 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 –𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.

However, factors including safety concerns associated with storage and transportation of used batteries pose limitations in the market. Consistent advancements in the lithium-ion battery recycling market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the recycling process.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Based on type, the lead-acid batteries segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to extensive usage of these batteries by several end-users due its advantages, including overcharging & self-discharge protection, better corrosion & gassing resistance, lower cost and enhanced energy efficiency.

Based on application, the extraction of materials segment held a considerable market share in 2019 and is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market by 2028. The growing trend for electric vehicles and efforts to eliminate the adverse effect of landfills with cobalt, lithium, and nickel-based batteries is fuelling the demand for recycled and second life battery manufacturing for electric vehicles. This in turn will boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR through 2028. This can be attributed to the surging demand for smart devices, laptops, UPS, mobile phones, and others among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or for portability abilities.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the battery recycling market in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Robust revenue growth can be attributed to growing adoption of electric vehicles, primarily in the U.S. In addition, increasing environmental concerns related to health hazards associated with manufacturing of lithium-ion battery is contributing to revenue growth of the North America battery recycling market.

Key participants in the global battery recycling market include East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Ecobat Logistics, Gopher Resource LLC, Battery Solutions Inc., Retriev Technoloies Inc., RSR Corporation, Fortum Oyj, Glencore International AG, Doe Run Company, and Call2Recycle Inc., among others.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Lithium-Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-Acid

Others

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Extraction of Materials

Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

Disposal

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

