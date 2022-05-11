Our Revolution Illinois Endorses Junaid Ahmed for Congress
The Progressive Democrat Picks Up Key Endorsement Two Months Before Democratic PrimaryCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junaid Ahmed, a Democratic Congressional candidate for Illinois’s new 8th Congressional District, has been endorsed by Our Revolution Illinois. It’s a critical endorsement for Ahmed, who faces incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi in the June primary.
“I’m thrilled to have Our Rev’s support! This is the push I needed ahead of the primary. I will fight until the very end to ensure that my district elects someone who truly cares about policies that work for people, not corporations,” said Ahmed. “This election is about who’s going to fight for the Democratic agenda in Washington versus who's going to sit idly by while Republicans take back the House. I’m going to fight, and I hope the voters see that."
“We need real progressive and grassroots leaders in Congress who care about working families. Junaid is a proven community leader who has been on the ground fighting for universal healthcare, a solution to the climate crisis, and immigration reform,” said Richard Rodriguez, Our Revolution National Board Member. “But District 8 doesn’t have a fighter in Congress. We have a congressman who would rather raise money than fight for us. And he’ll take money from anyone who will give it – giant corporations and hateful extremists like the U.S. arm of RSS [right-wing nationalist paramilitary group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] that advocates for the persecution of Christians, Jews, and Muslims in India. The incumbent is on the wrong side of this fight. ”
Our Revolution has local chapters across the country. The organization, founded by Bernie Sanders following his 2016 presidential election, is powered by grassroots activists and leaders. Members organize at the local, state, and national levels to fight for working-class people and remove the political power structure that caters to billionaires and corporations.
Illinois’s new 8th Congressional District includes some or all of Addison, Barrington Hills, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Glendale Heights, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Lombard, Palatine, Roselle, Schaumburg, South Elgin, Streamwood, Villa Park, and Wood Dale. It extends over parts of three counties: Cook, DuPage, and Kane.
For more information, interviews, and other media requests, please contact Ashley Young at Ashley.Young@OtterPR-Outreach.com and visit Ahmed’s campaign website.
