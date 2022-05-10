Non fungible Token Market Analysis, Size Worth USD 130.35 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Non fungible Token Market Trends – Increasing use of NFT for domain name ownership

Non fungible Token Market Size – USD 50.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – Increasing use of NFT for domain name ownership” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-fungible Token (NFT) market size reached USD 50.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid traction of metaverse and rising demand for decentralized marketplaces are some key factors driving global non-fungible token market revenue growth. Rising use of NFT for domain name ownership is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

Owners of blockchain domains can use private keys to manage respective domains. The standard Domain Name Service (DNS) is controlled by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and there is very minimal supervision of such domains. Censorship and security issues are raised as a result of this. Blockchain domain names are permanently recorded in a public registry and it can be erased or changed by a third party, which helps to mitigate such concerns.

Blockchain domain NFTs allow for quick trading and customizable domain names. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Unstoppable Domains, which are decentralized solutions to the conventional DNS, allows crypto-addresses similar to an Instagram or Twitter handle, yet every name has to be distinct. While Instagram and Twitter users cannot sell their usernames, ENS and Unstoppable Domains enable users to purchase and sell crypto-addresses.

However, lack of standardization and concerns regarding fraud and potential scams are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global non-fungible token market to some extent over the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

YellowHeart, Cloudflare, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Funko Inc., OpenSea (Ozone Networks, Inc.), Takung Art Co., Ltd., Dapper Labs, Inc., Nifty Gateway (Gemini Trust Company, LLC), and MakersPlace (Onchain Labs, Inc.)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Physical assets segment revenue is expected to expand at significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Physical asset tokenization is not as advanced as digital asset tokenization. However, there are increasing initiatives exploring the tokenization of real estate, one-of-a-kind fashion commodities, and others.

Gaming segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the gaming industry coupled with rising usage of NFT to earn money while gaming.

North America market is expected to register a considerably robust revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to high presence of major market players such as Cloudflare, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., and Funko Inc. among others in countries in the region.

In October 2021, PLBY Group, Inc. signed a definitive deal to acquire social platform Dream for USD 30.0 Billion in cash and PLBY Group stock. PLBY Group will employ Dream's technology platform to create CENTERFOLD, which is a newly regulated and creator-led platform. CENTERFOLD is envisioned as a platform that would provide producers with multiple formats of content creation and direct audience engagement, as well as accessibility to Playboy's vast library of content.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Physical Asset

Digital Asset

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Collectibles

Video Clip

Audio Clip

Gamification

Others

Art

Pixel Art

Fractal/Algorithmic Art

Computer Generated Painting

2D/3D Painting

2D/3D Computer Graphics

GIFs

Others

Gaming

Trading Card Game (TCG)

Video Game

Strategy Role Playing Game (RPG)

Others

Utilities

Tickets

Domain Names

Assets Ownership

Metaverse

Sport

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Personal

Commercial

The Global Non fungible Token Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Non fungible Token market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Non fungible Token Market Size Worth USD 130.35 Billion in 2030