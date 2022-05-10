DEQ Accepting Applications for $18 Million to Restore Beaches from Coastal Storm Damage

Raleigh

May 10, 2022

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting project applications from local governments for coastal storm damage mitigation projects in accordance with General Statute 143-215.73M.

Through Session Law 2021-180, $18 million has been allocated to the Division of Water Resources’ Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund. Funding may only be used for costs associated with beach nourishment, artificial dunes, and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. The funds must be cost-shared with non-State dollars on a basis of at least one non-State dollar for every one dollar from the Fund.

Applications will be accepted through July 8, 2022. All applications will be evaluated to determine if the proposed beach nourishment or dune project meet the minimum requirements and will be ranked according to the following criteria:

environmental benefits,

social benefits,

economic benefits,

life of the project,

financial resources and project efficiency.

To learn more about the criteria, visit the funding guidelines located on the DEQ website.

For more information regarding the application process, please contact Kevin Hart at 919-707-3607, or Kevin.Hart@ncdenr.gov.

