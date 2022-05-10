Sealing Coatings Market Competitive Analysis by Types, Applications, and Forecast 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Sealing Coatings Market growing Demand in infrastructural development projects & growing focus on enhancing road connectives across the globe.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sealing coatings market size is estimated to reach USD 14.78 billion by 2027, from USD 11.38 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period. The market growth is driven by a rise in investment in infrastructural development projects and a growing focus on enhancing road connectives across the globe.

Sealing coatings are substances that extend the life of pavements, driveways, roadways, racetracks, and other capital assets by protecting the pavement from the natural aging process caused by water, debris, chemical leaks, ultra-violet rays, and other. Along with adding long-lasting properties, these coatings give a clean, uniform look to the paved surface. Some of the key advantages offered by sealing coatings include improvement in skid resistance, renewed weathered pavements, restore a uniform cover, seals small cracks or surface voids, prevents the intrusion of air or moisture, reduces raveling, and fine aggregate treatments can also improve street sweeping.

There are two essential options for seal coating road surfaces, asphalt-based sealers, and refined coal tar-based sealers. The coal tar-based sealers are highly recommended for most of the applications due to their superior performance. Other options than these two are usually less considered due to their high-costs for most applications. As per the U.S. Geological Survey, near 85 million gallons of coal tar-based sealant is laid down annually, which is enough to cover 170 square miles. Growing usage of sealants to enhance the longevity of roads and pavements across the globe will supplement the sealing coatings market share through 2027.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Basf, RaynGuard, Alumasc exterior building products, STAR Inc., Bb fabrication renaulac, Crafco Inc Koster, Grupo puma, Draco, Coatncool, Rialto, Solomon colors, Cap arreghini, Blancolor, Kryton international, Peintures onip, Torggler, Weber building solutions, Penetron, Ronacrete and derbyshire aggregates, Sherwin-williams, Sika mortars, Technokolla, Volteco, Tassullo, Seal Master, and Neyra, among others

COVID 19 Impact Analysis: The global Sealing Coatings market report offers information and expansive coverage of the current scenario in the market, including impact and changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and emergence of variants of the virus. The virus outbreak and social distancing norms and restrictions severely disrupted the overall business landscape and operations worldwide. Both negative and positive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been analyzed and details provided in the report. COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns have resulted in several countries shutting down airports, ports, and commercial and domestic transportation. This had impacted manufacturing activities and operations globally and took a toll on the economy of various countries. Complete country-wide lockdowns and partial lockdowns had major impact on demand-side and supply-side on the manufacturing sector.

By Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Oil-Based

Coal Tar-based

Refined Tar-based

Asphalt-based

Acrylic Polymer-based

Others

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Pavements

Driveways and Parking Lots

Roadways & Walkways

Racetrack & Sports

Building Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

