IPP Office confirmed at Africa Energy Forum in Brussels as South Africa’s DMRE & IPP Office announces BW6 adding 2600MWs

IPP Office joins Africa Energy Forum on South Africa's independent Power Producer Procurement Programme EnergyNet Africa

BW6 follows on from the announcement of preferred bidders under the REIPPPP BW5 which are currently in the process of preparing for financial close later in2022

The IPP Office is an example of how to increase clean energy adoption across the continent. It stands out as a world leading programme for investor engagement & the advancement of renewable projects” — Shiddika Mohamed, Group Director, EnergyNet.