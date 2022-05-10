Submit Release
IPP Office confirmed at Africa Energy Forum in Brussels as South Africa’s DMRE & IPP Office announces BW6 adding 2600MWs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world talks about the energy transition, South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), through its IPP Office has recently announced the REIPPPP BW6 Request for Proposals (RFP). This bid round will add 2,600 MWs of new capacity to the energy mix, the second to be released in line with the Ministerial Determination, promulgated on 25th September 2020, which seeks to procure 11,813 MW of power from various sources including renewable energy, storage, gas and coal.

BW6 follows on from the announcement of preferred bidders under the REIPPPP BW5 which are currently in the process of preparing for financial close later this year. The Timeline for the REIPPPP BW6 process is as follows:

• 2 June 2022 – BW6 virtual Bidders’ Conference
• 14 July 2022 – Last date for compulsory Bid Registration for BW6
• 11 August 2022 – RFP Bid Submission Scheduled for BW6

For any further IPP Procurement Programme updates please go to the South African IPP Office website.

At the Africa Energy Forum (aef22) next month, the IPP Office will host a workshop focusing on investor-centric requirements of BW6, as well as participating in a number of deep dive sessions focused specifically on procurement programmes regionally. Additionally, supporters of the programme will be invited to a networking function to further enable deeper sharing of insights to better equip investors as they prepare for the August submission deadline.

“The IPP Office is an example of how to increase clean energy adoption across the continent. It stands out as a world leading programme for investor engagement and the advancement of renewable projects and we’re delighted that the Office, under the leadership of the Mr. Tshifhiwa Bernard Magoro, will join us at aef22 to further enable investors to have every opportunity to understand the requirements of BW6.” Shiddika Mohamed, Group Director, EnergyNet.

Join the IPP Office and over 2000 attendees, 300+ expert speakers, 100+ leading sponsors & exhibitors, over 4 days, at this year’s 24th annual Africa Energy Forum on 21-24 June at Tour & Taxis in Brussels, as we return to our full scale event, catering for all your business development needs. Special rates available when you register by Friday 20th May.

See you in Brussels next month at #aef #aef22

