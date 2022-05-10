impact.com appoints Mike Head as CRO and Jenna Mills as Director Public Relations, promotes Cristy Ebert Garcia to CMO
The partnership management platform leader’s US appointments are designed to underpin the company’s next phase of growthLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- impact.com, the leading partnership management platform, has announced the appointment of Mike Head as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Jenna Mills as Director, Public Relations, having also promoted Cristy Ebert Garcia to Chief Marketing Officer.
Originally employee number ten at impact.com, Mike has contributed to every chapter of the company’s evolution. His roles have spanned all go-to-market functions, including serving as General Manager and VP of Global Sales and as impact.com’s first Chief Partnerships Officer. After a stint at Thanx as its Chief Revenue Officer, Mike now returns as Chief Revenue Officer, where he directs global commercial revenue activities.
Meanwhile, Jenna will lead impact.com’s PR efforts in the U.S. As Director, Public Relations, she will plan and execute public relations strategy and communications; working cross-functionally and with teams in EMEA and APAC. A seasoned communications and PR leader with over 15 years’ experience across both journalism and marketing, Jenna arrives from PowerSchool, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the education sector, where she managed corporate communications. Prior to this, she was Senior Manager, Communications and Marketing at Western Bankers Association and Communications Director at the California State Senate and Assembly. Earlier in her career, she worked as a news reporter.
Working closely with Jenna, in her new role as impact.com’s Chief Marketing Officer, Cristy Ebert Garcia will spearhead the company’s global marketing efforts. Named by Business Insider as one of ‘The Most Important Marketing-Tech Executives of 2021’, and awarded a top “SaaS Marketing Leader” by Appealie, Cristy leads a multi award-winning team. Prior to being CMO at impact.com, Cristy was Vice President of Marketing at impact.com and Vice President of Global Marketing at Celtra and Rakuten Advertising. Under Cristy’s leadership, impact.com’s marketing team has grown from a handful of employees to a global team of over 60 and has driven double digit growth of marketing’s contribution to company revenue YoY. She is part of the Forbes Communications Council and regularly contributes articles about the expanding power of partnerships to drive revenue and growth. She is also a member of Chief; a network designed to highlight and mentor women in executive leadership positions.
As of May 2022, impact.com has more than 980 employees, with the company’s recruitment strategy encompassing a number of markets.
Mike explains: “Having already spent over 11 years at impact.com earlier in my career, I am thrilled to rejoin the passionate and talented growing team. I’m truly honoured to have responsibility for overall revenue growth at such a pioneering company. I am also excited by the macro trends for partnerships and the opportunity we have to help our customers grow their business.”
Jenna comments: “Having worked in a variety of industries including government, education, banking and finance, software and technology, my true passion lies in businesses that innovate and deliver outstanding value and efficiency for their clients. For this reason, I’m delighted to join impact.com’s growing and dynamic team, and look forward to delivering its communications strategy alongside talented colleagues in other markets.”
Cristy Ebert Garcia, CMO, impact.com adds: “We are delighted to welcome Jenna and Mike to our growing team of global talent. Jenna is a highly motivated, results-oriented leader with years of experience developing and managing communication and marketing efforts. And we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Mike back at impact.com leading the sales team. This positions us well to spread our message of innovation and efficiency through technology and automation in the exploding world of partnerships and I am so happy to be officially leading marketing’s efforts globally.
Last year, impact.com made 400 hires as part of its global expansion plans - due in part to a strategic growth investment of $150 million - at a time when more and more brands are waking up to the power of partnerships. Indeed, in 2021, the partnership automation company’s impressive client roster grew more than 50% - with leading brands such as Shopify, Uber and TUI relying on its marketplace to discover and recruit new partners and to contract, track, optimise and process payments within its ground-breaking platform.
ABOUT impact.com
impact.com, the world's leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses manage and optimize all types of partnerships—including traditional rewards affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more. The company's powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go.
