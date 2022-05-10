UK Print Expert Owen Purkis Joins Citipost Mail

Owen Purkis, Head of Print Services at Citipost Mail

Citipost Mail, one of the UK’s leading independent mail companies has announced the appointment of Owen Purkis as Head of Print Services.

Working with Citipost Mail as a client and seeing the growing demand for innovation, sustainability and quality in print for direct mail, I could see the synergy and value I could bring to clients” — Owen Purkis, Citipost Mail