UK Print Expert Owen Purkis Joins Citipost Mail
Citipost Mail, one of the UK’s leading independent mail companies has announced the appointment of Owen Purkis as Head of Print Services.
Working with Citipost Mail as a client and seeing the growing demand for innovation, sustainability and quality in print for direct mail, I could see the synergy and value I could bring to clients”DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citipost Mail, one of the UK’s leading independent mail companies has announced the appointment of Owen Purkis as Head of Print Services.
The move comes as Derby-based Citipost Mail, which processes six million items of mail every week, expands its service portfolio to meet growing demand from clients.
As head of print services, Owen will lead the provision of a specialist print services arm at Citipost Mail, combining in-house print services with sourced solutions from print firms across the UK.
Owen joins Citipost Mail after six years as group business development director at Pureprint Group and a lifetime career in print.
Commenting on his new role at Citipost Mail, Owen says, “I’ve worked in print since I was sixteen, from my first job at my family firm to working with some of the world’s leading brands in recent years.
“Working with Citipost Mail over many years as a client and seeing the growing demand for innovation, sustainability and quality in print for direct mail, I could see the synergy and value I could bring to clients. Taking on this new challenge was a huge decision but I have been made incredibly welcome by the Citipost Mail team and it’s great to see how passionate they are about what they do.”
Owen will lead a team developing the expansion of the print arm of Citipost Mail, focusing on helping clients mitigate rising print and paper costs and delivering innovative solutions to improve quality, lead times and sustainable print and packaging options.
“Our aim is to provide the best opportunities for our clients and our suppliers,” continues Owen. “The industry is changing at a pace, and I can work with clients to show them options and incentives that will make a positive impact not just on costs, but on quality and carbon footprint.
“Sourcing high-quality print at the right cost can be a challenge. As well as our in-house provision, we have great relationships with some of the best print providers in the country that enable us to deliver seamless print solutions and savings for our clients.”
Rob Bradford, managing director at Citipost Mail says, “We are incredibly happy to welcome Owen to the company, not just because he is one of the leading print experts in the business, but because he is a great guy who really values client experience.
“Having Owen leading the print division will be a significant step-change for Citipost Mail in our capability, and we are already getting great feedback from clients.”
About Citipost Mail
Providing end-to-end mail management to businesses Citipost Mail has been leading the way with Direct Mail services since 2006. Safe and secure bulk mail handling, alongside new data-driven products such as short messaging services (SMS) and hybrid mail (printing and sending mail) are just some of the services Citipost Mail offers its clients. A combination of state-of-the-art technology and proactive account management delivers market-leading services focusing on complete customer satisfaction.
