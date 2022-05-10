Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,308 in the last 365 days.

CryptoConcerts Inc. Creates Crypto-Ready Event Ticket & NTFs

Launching later this year, the new Profitable Developments Inc. subsidiary will provide ticketing services for XR and IRL events of all kinds, allowing for crypto payments, NFT integrations and 360 streaming; Roadmap includes an IEO, a DAO and simultaneous in-person/metaverse event streaming solutions

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitable Developments Inc. (OTCMKTS: PRDL) announced the formation of CryptoConcerts Inc., a crypto-optimized event solution for ticketing, NFT integrations, and more for both in-person and virtual events in the metaverse. The announcement was made by Founder David Howard Weaver and Co-Founder Joe Wallace

CryptoConcerts is expected to launch later in 2022 with a ticketing platform capable of handling both crypto and traditional payments. It will also provide services for NFTs linked to tickets and events, and other streaming and distribution support for XR / Metaverse events. In 2023, CryptoConcerts will launch an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) with its own token called CC Coin, and a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) to incentivize ticket buyers to engage with the new  coin. CryptoConcerts will also provide streaming and ticketing services for the coming hybrid in-person & metaverse events industry. 

The founders have extensive experience with both live events and emerging technologies. Weaver has worked with both live music and sports with projects involving NASCAR, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, USA Ski and NCAA Football. Wallace is an angel investor and entrepreneur who is also the CEO of both Illusion Entertainment Group and Drinq Budz and played a role in the successful global launch of Proto hologram which has worked with all he major league sports leagues, and celebrities like Sean “Diddy” Combs and Migos. 

About CryptoConcerts Inc.

CryptoConcerts Inc., a subsidiary of Profitable Developments Inc. (OTCMKTS: PRDL), was founded in 2022 by David Howard Weaver and Joe Wallace. The company will lead the live event and XR industries in optimizing crypto payments, NFT integration and streaming of hybrid metaverse events – creating improved entertainment options for consumers, new categories of sponsorship  opportunities for brands, and new revenue streams for artists, teams, and event stakeholders of all kinds. More info at CryptoConcerts.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report.  


owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

You just read:

CryptoConcerts Inc. Creates Crypto-Ready Event Ticket & NTFs

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.