Strategies For Global Herbal Supplements Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the herbal supplements market size is expected to grow from $9.42 billion in 2021 to $10.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.27%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global herbal supplement market size is expected to reach $13.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.16%. The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is significantly driving the herbal supplements market growth.

The herbal supplements market consists of sales of herbal supplements by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to supplements derived from plants that are used for improving health conditions. Herbal supplements that are generally extracted from natural raw materials such as moringa, echinacea, cohosh, turmeric, ginger, flaxseeds, and other herbs are sold in the form of capsules, tablets, powder, or liquid having certain medicinal properties.

Global Herbal Supplements Market Trends

Companies in the herbal supplements market are increasing their investment in research and development. This trend is positively impacting the market.

Global Herbal Supplements Market Segments

The global herbal supplements market is segmented:

By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder and Granules, Soft Gels

By Source: Leaves, Fruits, Roots, Vegetables, Barks

By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care

By Distribution: Store Based, Non-Store Based

By Geography: The global herbal supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global herbal supplements market overview, global herbal supplements market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global herbal supplements market, global herbal supplements market share, global herbal supplements market segments and geographies, herbal supplements market players, global herbal supplements market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global herbal supplements market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ancient Greenfields PVT LTD, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arizona Natural Products, Bio-Botanica Inc., Blackmores, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Ricola, Solgar, Inc., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Gaia Herbs, NBTY, Inc., Nature's Bounty, NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd., Nutraceutical International Corporation, herbochem, Swanson Health Products, Third Coast Herb Co., Now Health Group, Herbal Africa, Sunfood Nutraceuticals, Wonder Labs, Wellness Origin Indy, ABCO Laboratories, Inc., Dabur, Weleda, Schwabe, Kunming Pharma, Taiji, DSM, and Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

