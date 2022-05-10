Kynix has enough inventory as chip shortage continues in 2022

Kynix semiconductor component MCU

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kynix Semiconductor, a professional distributor of electronic components, is well prepared to deal with the shortage of electronic chips. Because there is sufficient inventory, Kynix is ready to supply electronic parts to its customers.

Continued chip shortage in 2022

In 2021, the global chip industry is in a short supply. The price of all types of chips has increased to some extent. In 2022, in the short term, the chip supply problem still has not been fundamentally alleviated. It is expected to be able to get some relief at the end of this year. Chip prices ultimately depend on the overall development of the global supply chain.

Chip shortages will continue to plague the electronic equipment supply chain in 2022, and the different semiconductor device types in the major electronic equipment markets have different impacts. As production enters the off-season coupled with the market semiconductor supply increases, most of the shortage of semiconductors in the field of personal computers and smartphones will be alleviated.

MCU, one of the protagonists of the chip supply shortage, is searched hot. It has not been relieved by the shortage of supply and demand situation. Although several MCU manufacturers around the world have started to expand production, many factors such as recurring epidemics, raw material shortage, and capacity grabbing by digital products such as computers and cell phones have further aggravated the tight supply and demand of MCU chips for automotive applications.

Renesas, Infineon, NXP, STMicroelectronics, and other companies have almost filled their orders for automotive MCUs in 2022, and there is constant news of price increases. Kynix now has enough MCU products in stock to offer, such as stm8s003f3p6, stm32f103vgt6, stm32f767iit6, stm8s105k4t6c, stm32g474veh6, etc.

