Passenger Vehicles Contributes 56.7% of Market Share in Global Sales of Automotive Whiplash Protection System
The demand for Automotive Whiplash Protection systems is anticipated to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032 end.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sales of automotive whiplash protection system is estimated at USD 2.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.
Increasing number of automotive manufacturers are using plastics in the car. This trend of using plastic is also increasing as it helps in reducing the weight of the car. Hence, automotive additive manufacturers are producing anti-scratch additives that can be used for interior and exterior applications. Manufacturers are also significantly investing in order to increase the speed and reduce production time involved in additive manufacturing. Meanwhile, additive manufacturers are also trying to produce new additives that can provide protection against scratch by reducing the friction. Increasing popularity of panoramic roofs in vehicles is also resulting in the heat and high UV light damaging the interior of a vehicle, hence light stabilizers are being provided to protect vehicle against UV rays. Using different materials for additive manufacturing can also open up possibilities for new design and for development of innovative end-products.
According to the report compiled by Fact.MR, the global automotive additives market is expected to witness steady growth. The market is projected to increase to 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Owing to the requirement of right stabilization for the exterior of a vehicle such as rocker panels, tailgates, bumpers, due to long-term exposure to sunlight and heat, there has been an increase in the use of plastic additives. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering new automotive additives that can offer long-term scratch resistance. Below insights show how the global automotive additives market will perform in the next five years.
Global Automotive Whiplash Protection System Market Segments
By System Type, Global Automotive Whiplash Protection System Market is segmented as:
Reactive Head Restraints – RHR Automotive Whiplash Protection System
Pendulum System Automotive Whiplash Protection System
Spring Activated Automotive Whiplash Protection System
Pyrotechnic Head Restraint Automotive Whiplash Protection System
Pro-Active Head Restraints Automotive Whiplash Protection System
By Vehicle Type, Global Automotive Whiplash Protection System Market is segmented as:
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Sales Channel, Global Automotive Whiplash Protection System Market is segmented as:
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region, Global Automotive Whiplash Protection System Market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
MEA
6 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Additives Market
• North America is expected to dominate the global automotive additives market. Towards the end of 2022, North America automotive additives market is projected to exceed US$ 2,000 million revenue. Presence of the major market players and the increasing vehicle production are some of the factors fueling the growth of North America automotive additives market.
• Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market in the global automotive additives market. Europe automotive additives market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.
• Plasticizers are expected to be the most lucrative plastic additives. Plasticizers are projected to exceed US$ 2,400 million revenue by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, anti-scratch plastic additives are also expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.
• Polypropylene (PP) is expected to be one of the most preferred plastics in the automotive additives market. Accounting nearly two-fifth of the revenue share by the end of 2017, polypropylene is projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 700 million between 2017 and 2022.
• Interior automotive additives are expected to account for maximum revenue share. Interior automotive additives are projected to exceed US$ 2,600 million revenue by the end of 2022. Although Exterior automotive additives will also witness steady growth in the coming years.
• Compact passenger cars are expected to be the largest users of the automotive additives. Compact passenger cars are projected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017.
The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for automotive additives, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as
Akzo Nobel NV
Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
Covestro AG
BASF SE
LANXESS AG
Clariant AG
The Dow Chemical Company
Evonik Industries AG
Solvay SA
Kaneka Corporation
ExxonMobil Corporation
Croda International PLC.
