Why Is The Asia Pacific A Lucrative Market for Contactless Coupler Suppliers | Latest Report By Fact.MR
Worldwide consumption of contactless couplers currently accounts for around 5% share of the global coupler market.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contactless Coupler Market Analysis by Product Type (FORJ Contactless Couplers, Inductive Couplers, Capacitive Couplers), by Use Case (Data Transmission, Power Transmission, Hybrid), by Sales Channel, by End-use Industry & Regional Forecast 2022-2032
Global sales of contactless coupler is estimated at US$ 471 Mn in 2022. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach a valuation of US$ 803 Mn by 2032. Worldwide consumption of contactless couplers currently accounts for around 5% share of the global coupler market.
The Contactless Coupler Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Contactless Coupler Market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.
We deliver market intelligence according to your requirements. This report can be customized as per your business needs. We meet client expectations with the help of our peerless pre-execution, execution, and post-execution engagement models. Our analysts offer quantified B2B research on market threats and opportunities. They also provide qualitative analysis of the global Contactless Coupler Market.
Key Attributes of Contactless Coupler Market Survey Report
Report Attributes Details
Contactless Coupler Market Size (2021A) US$ 450.1 Mn
Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 471 Mn
Projected Market Value (2032F) US$ 803 Mn
Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.4% CAGR
North America Market Share (2021) ~30%
Key Segments of Contactless Coupler Industry Research
• By Product Type:
o FORJ Contactless Couplers
Single-Channel Contactless Couplers
Multi-Channel Contactless Couplers
o Inductive Couplers
o Capacitive Couplers
o Others
• By Use Case:
o Data Transmission
Less than 1 Gbps
1-3 Gbps
3-5 Gbps
Above 5 Gbps
o Power Transmission
Upt300 W
300-500 W
Above 500 W
o Hybrid
• By End-use Industry:
o Telecommunications
o Energy & Utility
o Electrical & Electronics
o Healthcare & Medical Devices
o Industrial Automation
o Aerospace & Defense
o Marine
o Automotive
o Others
• By Sales Channel:
o OEMs
o Aftermarket
• By Region:
o North America Contactless Coupler Market
o Latin America Contactless Coupler Market
o Europe Contactless Coupler Market
o East Asia Contactless Coupler Market
o South Asia & Oceania Contactless Coupler Market
o Middle East & Africa Contactless Coupler Market
