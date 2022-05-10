501 Collective Prepares for a Second Trip to Support Ukrainians From Romania

A team from the Portland-based nonprofit recently returned home, having delivered vital supplies to Ukrainians both inside and outside their nation

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 501 Collective – the Portland-based nonprofit that supports other nonprofits with over 100 active projects in 29 countries around the world – recently completed a trip to northern Romania supporting Ukrainian refugees and are seeking donations as they prepare to send out another team from July 30th to August 13th.

The nonprofit, which does the heavy lifting of fundraising and more for nonprofits around the world, had to mobilize quickly following the sudden invasion of Ukraine in February. In early April they sent a team to help the amazing organizations in Romania welcoming the wave of refugees fleeing the war. While there, they raised tens of thousands of dollars with which the volunteers purchased and distributed literal tons of supplies including food, diapers, baby formula, and medical supplies.

Also in need of support are the huge numbers of Ukrainians who remain in their country but have fled to safer areas in the West. From their base in Romania, the team was able to deliver much-needed food across the border to Ukraine, repeating the cycle of buying, packing, and delivering each day. You can read more about the mission here.

“We're still looking for donations, as this conflict is far from over. Even if the war ended today, tens of thousands of people have lost their homes so will need to stay evacuated for years to come. Our hope is to raise enough funds to rebuild as many houses as possible in Ukraine, replacing the homes people have lost in the conflict.” A spokesperson for 501 Collective explains the long-term restorative work that they intend to support.

To learn more about the work of 501 Collective in Romania and Ukraine or to donate to the project click here.

