Voluntary Suspension of Operations

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has been notified that Moneydart Global Services Inc. has voluntarily suspended all money transmission operations in California effective December 15, 2020, through September 30, 2022. Consumers may contact Shanti Om Bade at 732-582-6416 ext. 132 or by e-mail at shantiom.bade@moneydart.com.
