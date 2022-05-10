Crescent Completes Eight More Leases Totaling More Than 81,000 Square Feet at The Crescent® in Uptown Dallas

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers and creative office space in the atrium building, surrounded by outdoor gathering spaces with unparalleled onsite amenities.

The Crescent renews financial and investment customers and uses move-in ready “spec suites” to attract new deals to the iconic mixed-use property.

The eight leases are a juxtaposition of renewals of long-time customers and new leases with the twist of move-in-ready spec suites that have proved to be very successful.” — Tony Click, Vice President Leasing for Crescent

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) renews existing financial and investment customers at The Crescent® and uses spec suites to attract new companies to the popular Uptown Dallas commercial real estate property. Eight leases totaling 81,860 square feet were recently renewed or newly completed. Four spec suites remain available.

Crescent secured four lease renewals:

UBS renewed two leases for a total of 41,857 square feet in Buildings 100 and 200. UBS, the world’s leading global wealth manager, provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. Brokers Robbie Baty and Mike Wyatt of Cushman & Wakefield represented UBS Financial Services.

JPMorgan Chase bank renewed its lease for 22,534 square feet in Building 300. JPMorgan Chase bank provides investment and banking services. The company offers wealth planning, investing, credit, and other financial services to clients worldwide.

Paragon Associates renewed its lease for 4,623 square feet in Building 500. Paragon Associates is an investment fund based in Dallas.

Crescent secured four new leases. Two were attracted through new spec suites located on the 18th floor of the 300 building. They are designed with high ceilings and exclusive access to a common conference and lounge amenity available only to the 18th floor spec suite customers.

Atalaya Capital Management LP signed a new spec suite lease for 4,497 square feet in Building 300. Broker Charlie Beck of Cushman & Wakefield represented Atalaya Capital Management. Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered alternative investment advisory firm that focuses primarily on making private credit and special opportunities investments

Maraboyina Capital signed a new spec suite lease for 1,474 square feet in the 300 Building. Founded by Executive Producer Suraj Maraboyina, Maraboyina Capital is a Dallas-based alternative asset investment firm specializing in film, television, and media technology investments. The firm has financed film projects such as SONY’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Netflix’s Monkey Man (premiering on Netflix Fall 2022), as well as television projects such as the NBA and TNT’s docuseries The Pathway (2022).

Child Care Investments, LLC signed a new lease for 4,915 square feet in Building 500. Child Care Investments owns and operates 18 child-care centers in Texas. Founded in 2009, CCI has grown to over 400 employees and takes care of over 2,500 children per day.

Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. signed a new lease for 1,960 square feet in Building 500. Broker Duane Henley of Newmark represented Stonegate Capital Partners. Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading advisory firm founded in 1972, specializing in capital markets advisory, focusing on institutional investor outreach for publicly traded companies.

“The eight leases are a juxtaposition of renewals of long-time customers and new leases with the twist of move-in-ready spec suites that have proved to be very successful,” said Tony Click, Vice President Leasing for Crescent.

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers and creative office space in the atrium building, all surrounded by outdoor gathering spaces, the five-star luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and unparalleled onsite amenities. The Crescent’s 11 fine dining and casual restaurants include The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Nobu, The Crescent Club, The Conservatory, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, Starbucks, and Everbowl.

Exclusive retail options include Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise, and Loro Lino, which crafts luxurious linens, creating unique products by hand with care and intention.



ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, GP Invitation Fund II and GP Invitation Fund III, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, life science, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.