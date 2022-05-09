Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - MARINE EXERCISE, THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022

RHODE ISLAND, May 9 - MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO: United States Coast Guard, Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA), Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force (Narragansett Police and Fire, Providence Fire, Cranston Fire, Warwick Fire, Bristol Fire, Newport Fire, Jamestown Fire, Charlestown Rescue, Portsmouth Fire, East Greenwich Police and Fire)

WHAT: Marine Response Exercise – Scenario is a ferry vessel on fire with 50 people on board with various injuries

WHEN: Thursday, May 12, 8:45 am – 11:00 am

WHERE: 77 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett (North Beach Pavilion, North Parking Lot) - Scenario Occurs at Whale Rock, which can be seen from the beach. Some activity may also occur at the dock at State Pier #5, 190 Ocean Road, Narragansett

WHY: Emergency Responders Preparing for the Summer Season, Keeping Rhode Islanders Safe on the Water. Responding to a mass casualty incident on the water is much more difficult than on land and this drill will ensure that state and local responders have trained to react to an incident of this magnitude, which could occur at any time on the busy waterways of Rhode Island.

Contact: Melissa Carden, RIEMA, 401-318-0911 to arrange interviews

Follow us on Twitter @RhodeIslandEMA and Instagram @rhodeislandema

