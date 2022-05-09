Stephen Yohay Recognized by ACI Healthcare Group
ACI will unveil a plaque honoring Mr. Yohay’s years of service and contributions to the organization, including working to secure its new Brooklyn facility.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Yohay—former CEO of ACI Healthcare Group—has been recognized by the organization for over five decades of service to ACI and its mission of recovery amidst addiction. Knowing the disease of addiction from his own experiences as a heroin addict, Mr. Yohay first entered ACI as a patient. His recovery would lead to entry-level and apprentice positions and an eventual upward advancement within the company.
With a plaque in the pavillion of its new Brooklyn location, ACI seeks to recognize Mr. Yohay and his achievements. “Armed with lessons from his own battle with disease and addiction,” the plaque reads, “Stephen Yohay devoted his entire adult life, spanning five decades, to ACI, where he helped save thousands of lives. Today his integrity, long-time sobriety, and compassionate leadership serve as a beacon of hope for all on the road to recovery.”
“ACI approaches recovery with clinical precision, and I am proud to have been part of the organization’s journey,” said Mr. Yohay. “Educating the public and advocating for ACI’s space in the community has been my primary goal in the last few years, and I look forward to watching ACI’s purpose and practice grow in this new Brooklyn location.”
ACI Healthcare Group is a substance abuse and treatment facility, originally established by Dr. Daniel H. Casriel. Through a recovery program that was the first of its kind in New York, Dr. Casriel brought then-unconventional methods to his patients which have since been integral to the recovery of thousands of patients. Mr. Yohay would rise through the organization to partner with Dr. Casriel and become a change-maker and influencer as the organization grew.
Mr. Yohay has worked diligently with ACI Healthcare Group to secure the best location for its new facility. With continued growth, the organization is reaching thousands of patients seeking recovery from addiction.
Stephen Yohay was born in New York in 1950. At the age of 17, he experienced a horrific automobile accident and subsequent heroin addiction that would lead him to ACI Healthcare Group for recovery. He has spent over five decades committed to helping others in their recovery. Awarded the Counselor Emeritus designation by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, he works with recovering addicts in private practice.
