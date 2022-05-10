Mountain Peaks Family Practice Announces 23 Years of Service to Utah Valley Families

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing local patients for 23 years! We offer a variety of services to ensure that your family is properly cared for.

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks Family Practice is celebrating 23 years of servicing Utah Valley patients! Since its beginnings, the practice has grown into the amazing and trusted family practice it is today. Mountain Peaks offers a variety of services to ensure that patients and their families are properly cared for. Services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. Mountain Peaks aims to be the simple solution for families.

"We're delighted to be able to serve our friends and neighbors--and keep them healthy," said Dr. Robert Durrans, owner. "We continue to offer telemedicine as well as in-office visits to best support the needs of our patients."

"We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family," said Durrans. "Our staff is professionally trained, respectful, and kind—the ideal team for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs."

Pediatric Wellness Services

- Well Child Checks

- Immunizations

- Sports Physicals

- Scout Physicals

- School Physicals

Adult Wellness Services

- Mission Physicals

- Well Woman Exams and Contraception

- Hormone Replacement Therapy

- Prostate Cancer Screening

- Refer for Colonoscopy

- Refer for Mammography

Surgical Services

- Skin Lesion Removal (Moles, Lipomas, Epidermal Inclusion Cysts etc)

- Skin Biopsy

- Cryotherapy (Warts, Actinic Keratosis, Seborrheic Keratosis etc.)

- IUD Placement and removal

- Circumcision

- Vasectomy

- And More

Acute Care Services

- Illness (Strep, Bronchitis, Viral Syndrome etc.)

- Sprains, Strains, Contusion, and Fracture Care

- Musculoskeletal Pain and Injury

- Sports Medicine

- And More

Chronic Care Services

- Diabetes Mellitus Type 1 and II

- Depression, Anxiety, Bipolar, and Mental Health

- Hypertension

- Hyperlipidemia

- Insomnia

- Fibromyalgia

- GERD

- And more

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

