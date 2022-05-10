Regional Supply's "Elevate Expo" Coming June 22-23 to Assist Business Owners

Utah Cultural Celebration Center

Regional Supply offers a summer calendar filled with Elevate Expo and other events and classes

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply's "Elevate Expo" is coming June 22-23, 2022 to assist business owners with growth and development.

“We are excited to yet again host the Elevate Expo to work with and educate motivated owners of sign-making, screen-printing, and vehicle wrap businesses," said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager of Regional Supply.

Business professionals from across Utah will gather for Regional Supply's Elevate EXPO 2022 from June 22-23.

This year, Regional Supply will have over 30 vendor booths for visitors to stop by. Along with amazing vendors, the company will also be offering hands-on experiences for customers to interact with products such as vehicle wraps, graphics, printing, and more. Throughout the expo, Regional Supply will be offering free business-building and product application classes.

Read what people are saying about the Regional Supply Elevate EXPO:

“Having all of the vendors in the same room was not only convenient, it was a great way to think of questions on the fly and to learn about new products that we hadn't heard about.”

“I liked the knowledge of the vendors answering questions. I didn't have one question go unanswered.”

“I enjoyed getting to meet the vendors at their respective businesses and ask them directly why their product is superior. Loved being able to use some of the products to "try before buying" and see new equipment at work.”

“I thought it was great and I really appreciated all of the help from the vendors. I am hyped to start using the things I learned in my business. P.S. the food was great too. Thanks!”

Regional Supply is also offering a variety of classes this summer to help business owners learn new skills:

PPF Install Class: May 17- 18 (Regional Supply - SLC)

Two-day beginner paint protection film installation class sponsored by Avery Dennison. Class goes from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm each day, lunch is provided. Each attendee will receive their own application tools and a 30" x 10' roll of paint protection film.

Vehicle Wrap Class: May 24- 25, August 2 - 3, or September 26- 27 (Regional Supply - SLC)

Two-day beginner/intermediate wrap class. Class goes from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm each day, lunch is provided. The first 2-3 hours the first day is a classroom-style presentation. Everything after that is hands-on training wrapping vehicles.

Graphics Application Class: August 16 (Regional Supply - SLC)

One day graphics application class with 3M, focusing on windows, walls, floors and fleet. Class goes from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, lunch is provided.

Request your exclusive appointment on a day and time that works best for you. Learn more and register for these events by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.