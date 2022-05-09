The Monster In Me - Lyme Disease Documentary Premier Phoenix, May 12
The Monster Inside Me is a powerful full length feature film about Lyme Disease and its effects on everyday people and their hard-fought relationships.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monster Inside Me is a powerful full-length feature film about Lyme Disease and its effects on everyday people and their hard-fought relationships.
Most of the production team lives here in Phoenix including the Director and is available for interviews.
WHERE: Harkins Theatres Scottsdale 101 14
7000 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
WHEN: May 12
5:45 PM
Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-monster-inside-me-premier-tickets-323580005507
Bosch Films, in association with Kreate Productions, are proud to announce the worldwide release of the Lyme disease documentary, "The Monster Inside Me", on May 20th, 2022. Directed by first-time director and producer Tony C. Silva alongside producers Frances Cecilia, Paull Cho (Tallulah, The Angriest Man In Brooklyn), Hill Harper (ABC’s The Good Doctor), and Ryan Ryker Martin. The film was a semi-finalist at the 2021 Academy Awards.
The Monster Inside Me" is a documentary that follows a couple who bravely turn the camera on themselves to reveal an intimate and groundbreaking perspective on Lyme Disease. They take the viewer on an emotional journey researching the truth, lies and healing behind our modern era's most misunderstood chronic illness and controversial pandemic, affecting more than 150 million people worldwide.
Film Data: 105 Minutes, Color, DCP, Aspect: 1.85, Sound: Dolby SRD, Language: English Website with trailer: https://www.themonsterinsideme.com
From a statement by the filmmakers Tony C. Silva and Frances Cecilia: "Our film
explores the vulnerability of the victims of Lyme disease. It exposes the incompetence of the CDC, the Center for Disease Control, whilst following the human story of families impacted by the cruelty of day-to-day life with this overlooked disease."
"We're proud to debut The Monster Inside Me from our upcoming slate of
Prominent Media Group productions. We are thrilled to present this to a global stage
to advocate for all those who are impacted by this misconstrued illness. In addition to educating the public, we intend to champion this cause worldwide. It must be seen by sufferers and those who don’t know anything about it, as well as educating the public, on a global scale”, said producers Hill Harper and Paull Cho in a written statement.
To schedule interviews with the director/producers or get the screener link for your reviewer please contact:
Tony C. Silva at (602) 800-9680/ warriors@themonsterinsideme.com
Charlotte Shaff
THE MEDIA PUSH
+1 602-418-8534
email us here