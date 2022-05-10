AUDEA® Is Awarded Utility Patent For World’s First Autonomous Premium Quality Smart Headphones
Addresses an unserved multi-billion-dollar market. Voice control, high res surround sound, display, app processor. Plays music autonomously without a phone.
We are pleased to announce that after 8 years of developing and implementing our revolutionary autonomous smart technologies, the company has been awarded a far-reaching, highly valuable patent.”MILLCREEK, UT, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUDEA®, the producer of the world’s first autonomous, voice controlled smart speaker and smart headphones, located in the home of the first headphones invented in 1910, has been awarded by the United States Patent Office a utility patent for its autonomous, voice controlled smart headphones.
— Douglas Kihm, CEO
The patent is considered comprehensive, explicit and strong. The newly granted U.S. Patent covers any over-the-ear headphone regardless of methodology that incorporates “…a voice recognition and synthesis system which provides the ability to vocally search, select for audio files from wired and wireless sources and to control the playback of media, and to program the listening device as an autonomous function of the resident user-programmable electronics system.”
Autonomous headphones have everything built inside and are not dependent on a smart phone to operate.
Autonomous smart headphones are inherently easier to use, higher quality and more reliable.
The AUDEA® patent uniquely addresses the premium smart headphones market which is estimated to grow from $530 million in 2021 or 5% of the total $10.6 billion market, to $2.18 billion or 10% of the total $21.8 billion smart headphones market by 2025. Source: Allied Market Research. The company expects many leading companies who want to protect their position in this fast-growing smart, voice control market including Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, Bose, Sennheiser, Qualcomm, SoundHound and others will want to license or own this patent.
Mr. Kihm continued, “Autonomous smart headphones are inevitable and the way of the future because smart consumer electronic products including smart phones are continuously being improved with new built-in autonomous, software upgradeable, smart features to meet customer demands for enhanced functions, greater ease of use and higher quality. The company has raised $2.6 million to develop the most advanced autonomous technology and has begun shipping its smart speakers and plans to release its smart headphones Q1 2023.”
AUDEA® offers the world’s highest quality audio because it incorporates the highest quality components that are not reliant on inferior quality Bluetooth wireless communications and phone audio components. AUDEA® uniquely includes a complete high resolution 192 kHz, 24-bit music player system with the world’s first adjustable 13 band equalizer (EQ) and digital signal processing (DSP) that dramatically enhances the spatial and immersive listening experience. With its integrated HD DAC, AUDEA represents the world’s first true high-res, wireless headphones. AUDEA® can play music from the web, a phone, over WIFI, over Bluetooth or from local network storage.
Because everything is built-in and customizable, the AUDEA® 30 claim patent covers a number of unique features and applications including true high res, HD 7.1 surround sound headphones with ten discrete speakers.
AUDEA® headphones and speakers are based on AUDEA®’s soon to be released “VOXXI®” voice control technology which allows you to create custom wake commands besides the fixed “OK Google” wake command and other customized commands such as “raise the bass by 20%”. AUDEA®’s unique “private voice control” only turns on the voice command microphone when the Wake Key is pressed which prevents any potential online eavesdropping of private conversations. AUDEA®’s “EasyUp” Over-The-Air (OTA) updating service periodically updates AUDEA® with new advanced software features including new VOXXI® customizable voice commands.
AUDEA® truly represents a whole new way to experience music. AUDEA®‘s superior quality, simplicity, freedom and smart customizable color touch display lends itself to becoming the next great, trendy, social way to play. AUDEA®’s smart color LED screen displays music apps and is user customizable to display personalized dynamic music visualizations. AUDEA® represents, especially for the younger generation, “the new cool way to play”.
“Audea has signed its first OEM autonomous smart headphones technology licensing contract and looks forward to working with the most innovating, leading headphone companies to usher in a renaissance of premium quality, simple, ultra smart wireless headphones. As an interesting side note, the first pair of audio headphones were invented in 1910 by an Engineer named Nathaniel Baldwin right here in Millcreek Utah.”, Mr. Kihm said.
Learn more at:
Company Home: www.myaudea.com
AUDEA STREAMZ Headphones: www.streamzmedia.com
AUDEA StartEngine Crowdfund Campaign: www.startengine.com/audea
