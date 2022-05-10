FHE Health Presents Hope for Healing Undergraduate Scholarship Winner

Hope for Healing Graduate Recipient, Jack Mattingly

Sherief Moustafa and the committee at FHE Health are proud to announce that Jack Mattingly is a recipient of the Hope for Healing Scholarship graduate award.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherief Moustafa, Founder of Florida House Experience (FHE), is proud to present psychology student Jack Mattingly with this year’s FHE Hope for Healing undergraduate scholarship.

Sherief’s vision to provide scholarship assistance to bright visionaries in the field of mental health has once again become a reality. Jack Mattingly, an undergraduate student at the University of Arizona, has been announced as a well-deserved recipient of the Hope for Healing Scholarship.

Jack Mattingly was selected out of a pool of 450 candidates nationwide for his perseverance, drive, and future in the field of mental health treatment. Mattingly is a bold and bright young man who has inspired many with his own ability to overcome obstacles and thrive.

Mattingly served as a behavioral health specialist in the U.S. Army. This honorable accomplishment is one that many did not believe was possible due to a congenital bone disease. Mattingly did not let his disability hold him back. He trained and fought hard to earn his rightful place in the military.

While in the military, Mattingly was inspired to study psychology by his fellow soldiers. He enjoyed helping soldiers find ways to cope and manage their mental health issues.

One of the main reasons that Jack Mattingly’s story stood out amongst the hundreds of other applicants was that his unique experiences and goals align closely with FHE’s program for first responders program.

Sherief Moustafa developed the program Shatterproof as a mental health treatment program specifically designed to treat veterans, firefighters, police officers, and other first responders who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Jack Mattingly is an exceptional young mind who is destined to make significant contributions in the field of mental health. Jack Mattingly certainly meets and exceeds the criteria to receive this scholarship and FHE wishes him only the best and brightest future in his education and career endeavors.

FHE Hope for Healing Scholarship Program

After 25 years, Mr. Moustafa continues to prove his dedication to helping students achieve their goals and receive an education. Sherief Moustafa developed the Hope for Healing Scholarship Program in an effort to encourage more of America’s brightest students to pursue an education in the field of mental health.

Sherief Moustafa is a respected expert and visionary in his field, specializing in clinical operations, investment strategy, and the design and function of healthcare facilities Moustafa is described by colleagues as a fearless leader and inspiration to many of his business partners and clients.