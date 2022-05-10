FHE Health Announces Hope for Healing Graduate Recipient

Hope for Healing Graduate Recipient, Amy Burnell

Sherief Moustafa and the committee at FHE Health are proud to announce that Amy Burnell is a recipient of the Hope for Healing Scholarship graduate award.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherief Moustafa is on a mission to make mental health education and services available for everyone across all communities. In part with this effort, Mr. Moustafa is proud to provide students with resources to pursue and/or advance their careers in the field of addiction and mental health.

This year’s selection for the Hope for Healing Scholarship program was a difficult decision. Recipients were chosen from a pool of over 450 well-qualified candidates. Amy Burnell stood out amongst other applicants because of her passion for providing urgently needed mental health services to those who need them most.

As a retired State Parole Agent and Chief Petty Officer, Burnell saw an urgent need for mental health services for criminal offenders. Burnell wanted to learn more about the connection between mental illness, addiction, and criminal offenses. She was inspired and sought out field experts to gain insight that would help her better serve these individuals.

Amy Burnell has already made major strides in mental health service accessibility and education. Thanks to Burnell’s hard work and initiative, the State of Pennsylvania now requires all agents to participate in a first aid mental health course.

Burnell’s goals are in line with FHE Health’s core values and mission statement to help those struggling with mental health issues, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). FHE Health strives to not only treat mental illness but to prepare others to do the same. FHE Health places focus on education for both patients and future mental health professionals.

After graduation, Amy’s goals include serving first responders who struggle with mental health issues. She also wants to serve as a counselor to individuals who have experienced mass tragedies.

Sherief Moustafa and FHE Health are proud to award Amy Burnell as the graduate student recipient for this year’s Hope for Healing Scholarship program. Her drive, compassion, and barrier-breaking personality demonstrate her ability to make major contributions to the field of mental health.

Hope For Healing Scholarship Program

Founder Sherief Moustafa also firmly believes in the future of mental health education. His passion for education is the drive behind the Hope for Healing Scholarship Program. Moustafa seeks to help the next generation of mental health professionals reach their full potential. Applicants can apply for the 2023 Hope for Healing program on their website. One undergraduate and one graduate student will be chosen for the award.