Artist and Musician Racquel Jones Set to Open Art Exhibition and Debut Album May 20th & May 21st at START Los Angeles
That's me, and I’m baring my soul for the world to see and hear.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raw, intimate, and assertive in all aspects of her career, singer, songwriter, visual artist, model, and painter Racquel Jones is ready to take on yet another project.
A veteran in the music industry, she is also known for her writing, recording, and performances with the band Thievery Corporation and has toured internationally alongside them since 2017.
Debuting her first, two-day art exhibit entitled “ignoRANT - A Visual Exploration,” kicking off Friday, May 20th, from 7 pm to 11 pm PST at START Los Angeles, she invites the public to delve deeper into her life through her paintings and music.
Using her experiences as a background to create her work, she also shares her strong advocacy for the causes she believes in.
“The project addresses stereotypes commonly faced by marginalized and oppressed people. Sonically, I wanted a sound that colored outside the lines of restrictions and what is considered normal and trendy, only adhering and obedient to whatever is felt,” explains Racquel.
A graduate with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, Racquel fuses her knowledge of techniques with her drive to make statements and stand up for what she believes in.
This collection comes in juxtaposition with her debut album “ignoRANT,” which birthed the paintings and is the catalyst for her upcoming event. Each acrylic and spray paint canvas is conceptual, focusing on surrealism and contemporary art and representing each of her songs.
“That's me, and I’m baring my soul for the world to see and hear,” she adds, cementing what this project represents.
Coarse with a deep dive into mental anguish and the relentless pursuit of open, honest dialogues, this exhibition is a segue to something bigger than herself – everyday battles that individuals face that must not be left in the dark but rather brought to light to discuss and fight for.
The second part of this event, consisting of a more intimate showing for press and VIPS will take place Saturday, May 21st from 7 pm to 11 pm PST, also at START, with a musical performance from Racquel herself.
Coming together in this iconic creative hub powered by a community of art enthusiasts, this showing is set to bring together a diverse group of people, open to sharing their thoughts and opinions on the topics presented.
General admission tickets for the live performance are available to purchase at Eventbrite. Media inquiries and RSVP for the exhibit and live performance on May 21st can be emailed to artavia@marshallandjonescreative.com with the name, company name, email, and the name(s) of each guest attending.
To catch up with Racquel and her other work, click here.
About Racquel Jones
Born in Jamaica, Racquel Jones is a multi-faceted artist making a name for herself in the music industry and the art world. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston. She is an avid advocate for the causes she believes in and aims to make a difference in the world through her work.
