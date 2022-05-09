Nephrology Lasers Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

Nephrology Lasers Market 2022

Nephrology Lasers Market 2022 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nephrology Lasers Market 2022

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would how the Nephrology Lasers Market look in the near future.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the Nephrology Lasers Market is set to witness growth during 2021-2031. Demand for nephrology lasers is expected to witness an upward increase in the long run as prevalence of kidney related complication can be seen on the rise worldwide. Newer elements being tested for more effective use in laser therapy is what will cause this market to grow with CAGR of around 11.9% in the future.

Nephrology Lasers are used as a part of a procedure called as Lithotripsy. An endoscope through the urinary tract is sent with an aim to locate the stone. Once the stone is located, a laser light is sent by the medium of an optical fiber to fragment it into smaller pieces. These smaller stones then can easily pass out of the body through the urinary system or can also be removed surgically.

Minimal invasiveness and presence of anesthesia are two more factors that can carry this market forward. The fact that endoscope is to be inserted through the urethral path, can be frightening for some. So, a general anesthesia is administered to make it easier for the doctor to conduct the procedure.

A crucial factor that might disturb the growth of nephrology lasers market is that during this laser procedure, a stent is placed to assist in draining of the fragmented stones during and after the procedure. This stent can may be required to remain there for days or weeks post the procedure.

Individuals can experience spasming of the muscles along with some strain on the muscular structure at the site. These spasms in the urethral and bladder muscle can cause soreness and discomfort to the individual. Although these complications are manageable with proper medications, for some this might act as a red flag.

Springer published article dated 6 February 2019, conducted a comparative study exploring a new type of laser system utilizing a new type of element known as Thulium and the widely used Holmium Fiber Laser System. Results by large favoured Thulium Fiber Laser System.

This was due to promising outcomes like four-fold higher absorption in water, minor operating laser fiber (50–150 µm core diameter), lower energy per pulse (0.025 J), and higher maximal pulse repetition rate (up to 2000 Hz). These outcomes ultimately made the ablation of the stone 1.5 – 4 times faster than the traditional Holmium Fiber Laser System. This new discovery has certainly put a promising picture in the market.

U.S. is the most dominant market player in the North American region. Prominent reason for this is adequate amount of government’s economic support which has encouraged researchers’ as well as the manufacturers to put efforts in searching for technological innovations to make this already existing system even better for patient care.

Out of the EU member countries, it was recorded that 10 deaths/100,000 population occurred in the year 2016 due to kidney complications. Europe will emerge as second most profitable market after US. With increase in prevalence of various type of kidney diseases and related complication, research in development of lasers of higher efficiency are rapidly increasing; opening up novel avenues in the market.

Key manufacturers in Nephrology Lasers Market include:

Quanta System

Hyper Photonics

Richard Wolf

Lumenis

Cook Medical

Edap Tms

Olympus Corporation

EMS

Cooltouch

Convergent Laser Technologies

AMS

Jena Surgical

Solar Laser Systems

Potent Medical

Candela Medical

