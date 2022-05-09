Customized Premixes Market to Garner US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR, Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of customized premixes are estimated to reach a value of USD 2.9 Bn by 2032, surging at 5.6% CAGR through the decade.
Functional or fortified food products, which are primarily used to balance the loss of nutrients and bridge nutritional gaps, are gaining traction in the foodservice industry. Diners prefer high-protein foods, vegetable-rich foods, and superfoods; the most common issues are heart health, weight management, and gut health.
Patented fortified premixes with additional nutrient aspects are being developed by manufacturers. Fortification of dairy products and bakeries will continue to be a driving force in the global evolution of the customized premixes market.
The installation and use of the drum-to-hopper manufacturing process will give the customized premix market a boost. Players will reduce their value pool if they do not invest in the drum-to-hopper manufacturing process, despite having a small share of the global customized premix market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
•The U.S.A. currently dominates the global customized premix market, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.
•According to surveys, approximately 35% of French consumers consume immune-boosting foods and beverages. These consumables are especially popular among people aged the 40s to 50s.
•Powdered customized premixes will continue to be popular among consumers due to their durability. Customized nutrient premixes have a higher level of stability in powdered form than in liquid form.
•Customized premixes are widely used by consumers to improve energy supply. According to FMI, over 30% of consumers prefer customized premixes in high-energy food products.
•Premix blends continue to define stakeholders' bottom lines, accounting for roughly 60% of total market value.
“Increasing demand for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods, as well as rising consumer health consciousness, are expected to drive industry growth. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted period, owing to the rise of on-demand personalization,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers of customized premixes are broadening their customer base by expanding into developing countries. Leading players, in particular, are developing a strong network of product distributors. As market competition intensifies, various players are establishing subsidiaries in various regions and expanding their production capacity to meet rising demand.
Buddy Nutrition, a US-based provider of nutritional supplements and custom food, launched a new protein premix solution in August 2019.
Some of the key players in the Customized Premix Market include Archer Daniel Midland Company, AQC Chem Lab (P) Ltd., Barentz International B.V., BASF SE, Beijing Jinkangpu Food Science and Technique Co., Ltd., BNSL Limited, Budenheim, Coalescence LLC, Farbest Brands.
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of customized premix presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.
The study divulges compelling insights on the Customized Premixes based on Ingredient Type (Vitamin Premix, Mineral Premix, Nucleotides Premix, Amino Acids Premix, Enzymes, Coccidiostats, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Multigrain Premix, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Excipients, Gums, Botanicals, Sweeteners, Flavors, Proteins, Color), Form (Powder, Liquid), Function (Bone Health, Immunity, Digestion, Energy, Heart Health, Weight Management, Vision Health, Brain Health & Memory, Resistance, Others), Application (Food Sector, Dietary Supplements), Product Type (Premix blends, Drum-to-hopper Formulations) and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).
