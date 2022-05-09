Guided Bone Regeneration Market 2022 Key Players, Technology, Research, Analysis and Review Forecast 2030

Guided Bone Regeneration Market 2022

Guided Bone Regeneration Market 2022 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guided Bone Regeneration Market 2022

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry to the vertical. As such, several life sciences companies are into collaborative innovation and advancements in drug- and diagnostics-related research. As such, the Guided Bone Regeneration Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, Guided Bone Regeneration market is anticipated to grow at 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The Guided Bone Regeneration demand outlook is supposed to witness steady rise in the forecast period giving the manufacturers numerous beneficial opportunities of development in the near future.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32985

Dental implants are gaining popularity in the U.S. because they are more functional than alternative treatment methods. Other factors like higher disposable incomes, combined with longer life expectancies, have increased the number of people seeking dental treatment. Furthermore, the introduction of new materials and technology, as well as the inclusion of dental implants in health insurance policies, are moving the guided bone regeneration industry forward.

According to a report published by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, it was estimated that approximately 47.2% of the population above 30 years of age and 70.1% of the geriatric population in the U.S. suffers from some form of periodontal disease.

Periodontal disease is one of the major reason for surgeries involving guided bone regeneration. Thus, increased incidence of periodontal disease is expected to fuel the growth of guided bone regeneration market during the forecast period.

Additive manufacturing (AM) is a process where 3D structures are produced using automation by successive deposition of materials, layer-by-layer which is directed using Computer-Aided-Design (CAD) software.

The current clinical procedures that are aimed to reconstruct the hard or soft tissue defects which result from periodontal disease, congenital or acquired pathology or sometimes even trauma-related to the maxillofacial region, use mass-produced biomaterials for all the surgical indications. But, with the advent of AM, there is a paradigm shift in the manufacturing of these biomaterials with respect to individual patient needs.

The CAD systems use specific algorithms to design customized, image-based scaffolds with shape complexity and spatial patterning guided by topology optimization to create membranes for guided tissue regeneration specialized for every patient.

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32985

The U.S. and Canada region accounted for a significant share of the guided bone regeneration market on account of the usage of new and innovative products and technologies being used for treating various periodontal diseases. Along with the aforementioned factor, increased awareness and adoption of implant procedures amongst the population in this region is another reason why the industry will experience lucrative growth in the forecast period.

For instance, Orthocell, an Australia based regenerative medicine company received US 510k clearance in January 2021, to market and supply its collagen medical device StriateTM in the U.S. catering to the dental bone and tissue regeneration market.

Europe region has the second-highest share of the guided bone regeneration industry after the U.S. and Canada region. This can be accounted for by the increased consumer awareness and knowledge about the benefits and perks of regenerative procedures to treat bone defects due to periodontal disease or other diseases affecting the oral cavity.

The reabsorbale membranes are more widely used in the European region. Increased disposable income, rising adoption of implant procedures by both physicians and patients, the inclusion of dental implants in the health insurances are some other reasons which will impact the guided bone regeneration market positively in the region during the forecast period.

For instance, Osstem Implant announced a product launch in April 2021, which was an addition to their guided bone regeneration portfolio called the ‘OssMem’, which is a bone regeneration membrane that would function both as a barrier and as a bioactive compartment. This product is aimed to ensure structural integrity essential for the regenerative function of the surgical site.

The dominant players of Guided Bone Regeneration industry are,

Geistlich

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Danher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

ACE Surgical

OraPharma

Biotiss Biomaterials

Keystone Dental

Orthocell

OssTem

Yantai Zhenghai Bio-tech Co. Ltd.

Genoss

Dentegris

Biotech.

In September 2021, Geistlich Pharma became an exclusive distribution partner for NUsurface meniscus implant in Switzerland as a part of an exclusive partnership with Active Implants.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32985

Key Questions Answered in the Guided Bone Regeneration Market Report

How is the Guided Bone Regeneration Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Guided Bone Regeneration Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Guided Bone Regeneration Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Guided Bone Regeneration Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Guided Bone Regeneration Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Guided Bone Regeneration Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Guided Bone Regeneration Market?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

Related Reports:

Precision Medicine Market – Global precision medicine market, estimated to be worth around US$ 56 Bn by 2016 end, is expected to expand at an approximate CAGR of 14% from period of 2016–2024.

Opioids Market – The global opioids market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of over 3% over the next ten years, and be valued at more than US$ 57 Bn by 2031-end.

About Us:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com