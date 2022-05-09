The Radiology Microcatheters Market to grow in compliance with region-based privacy settings

Radiology Microcatheters Market

The Radiology Microcatheters Market is set to witness a 7.6% growth during the year 2021-2031

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoMT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in IoMT help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on body for reporting/analysing health conditions, the Radiology Microcatheters Market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, Radiology Microcatheters market is set to witness a 7.6% growth during the year 2021-2031. The market is anticipated to observe growth due to growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and the rising number of microcatheter-supported clinical research studies. Moreover, the growing utilization of technologically advanced products and several government initiatives are supporting the development of the market.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Radiology Microcatheters include-

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Guerbet

Teleflex Inc.

Others

Microcatheters are hollow, small tubes, which are implanted into blood vessels utilized in several interventional procedures and are intended to convey different interventional products to the blood vessels and are also used in various therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

The surge in number of cancer cases coupled with increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures are primary factors boosting the growth of the radiology microcatheters market.

Rising awareness among people about the cancer treatment and the initiatives undertaken by the government to control the incidence rate is expected to drive the radiology microcatheters market growth.

The most widespread disease currently is cancer, which has led to rise increased the need for rapid treatment. Hence, various programs and initiatives are being undertaken by governments of different countries to control and prevention of cancer, which is anticipated to drive the market.

For instance, the CPCRN (Cancer Prevention and Control Research Network) is a national initiative taken for controlling and preventing the burden of cancer across the globe.

Also, the availability of technologically advanced microcatheters is anticipated to increase the adoption of these Microcatheters. For instance, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the SeQure Microcatheters which is developed to lessen the danger of non-targeted embolization with the help of its fluid barrier technology.

The US and Canada radiology microcatheters market is projected to observe a healthy growth in the market because of the rising government initiatives, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the countries and rise in awareness campaigns regarding cancer.

Furthermore, rising incidence of cancer and increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures are likely to fuel demand in US. As per the American Cancer Society, the new cases of bladder cancer reported in 2020 in Americans were about 81,400, and around 17,980 patients died because of it in the United States.

