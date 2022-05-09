Western Fishing and Aquatic Education Classes Announced for May
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (May 9, 2022) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s fishing and aquatic education staff released the May class schedule for Western North Carolina. Classes are open to the public and are typically free of charge. Details about each class are available on the online program calendar.
May schedule:
- May 10 – 11: Fly Fishing School, Dupont State Recreational Forest, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
- May 14: Gone Fishin’, Marion Fish Hatchery, 9 – 11 a.m. Ages 5 and older.
- May 17: Fly Casting 101, Marion Fish Hatchery, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- May 19: Fly Casting 101, Dupont State Recreational Forest, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
- May 24: Introduction to Fly Fishing, Marion State Fish Hatchery, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
- May 31: A Trout’s Perspective, River Snorkeling, 8:30 a.m. – noon. Ages 10 and older.