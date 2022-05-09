Introducing the first living wall office partition - The Foliascreen By Vistafolia

Foliascreen in Relaxing Environment Foliascreen in Office Environment Single Panel Of Foliascreen

Vistafolia is pleased to present The Foliascreen at Clerkenwell Design Week 2022 In London

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed and engineered in the UK, Foliascreen is a truly unique reconfigurable modular partition wall solution designed for use in professional environments, combining biophilic design with functionality and aesthetics. Foliascreen combines an innovative, patent-protected dual-use design, on the one side, showcasing our distinctive Vistafolia Green wall panels for a stunning naturalistic biophilic look, and on the other side, a sumptuous, geometric foam design that brings acoustic qualities to any space.

Employees are now slowly returning to their jobs; Foliascreen offers various solutions for the modern office. From offering a brighter, more inviting workplace that helps improve employee productivity, to acoustic solutions, meeting privacy, or simply reconfiguring your environment. With Foliascreen, you can forego cubicles, glass walls and other traditional partitions and screens for privacy. Its modular design facilitates collaboration and communication in the office.

Creating a more uplifting working environment by updating office decor with an ultra-realistic living wall office partition. Bringing nature into the workplace without needing to install a window or a garden. Foliascreen enhances office environments for staff leading to improved team working and improved mental health.

Integrating Foliascreen with Vistafolia’s living wall panel solution can allow for the creation of truly unique and inviting environments and workspaces.

Vistafolia creator Paul Alder spent years researching and developing the artificial plants that adorn Vistafolia panel systems today. His tireless efforts brought a defunct industry to the forefront of artificial landscaping. Paul's vision and work paid off with a clever green wall solution that looks and feels amazing.

“Attitudes towards the workspace are evolving and the way we view them has changed. I have created the Foliascreen to allow businesses a synergistic approach towards combining functional, practical furniture with the unending allure of nature, making professional environments beautiful one green wall at a time.”

Vistafolia, based in the United Kingdom, is a team of green wall design & build experts. Fuelled by innovation, they are constantly improving their alignment with nature to realise a reflection of the amazingly simple beauty of nature in style and function. Quality is never compromised with their best-in-class vertical gardens as they subject all panels and artificial plant varieties to the most rigorous testing and continuous fine-tuning.

The Foliascreen will be unveiled at the much-anticipated Clerkenwell Design Week 2022, on the 24th – 26th of May. Located at stand PC9, Anthony Murray (UK & International Sales) & Sam Harper (Marketing Manager) will be on hand to introduce and expand on Foliascreen’s design and why it is a must-have in the ever-changing workplace and interior design.

For more information on Foliascreen, please visit our website at foliascreen.com or stop by vistafolia.com for more information about the design and innovation behind it.

Alternatively, give our team a call on 02073851020 and they will happily answer any questions you may have.