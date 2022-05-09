Submit Release
Committee Advances Singleton Mixed-Use Development Legislation

Trenton – The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton that would authorize conversion of certain office parks and retail centers into mixed-use developments.

 

The bill, S-2103, would establish a limited preemption from local zoning regulations for applicants to convert certain office parks and retail centers into mixed-use developments. It would establish a two-year window of time within which a developer may submit an application to convert an eligible property into a mixed-use development without being constrained by outdated zoning ordinances.

 

“In recent years, vacant retail and office parks have become eyesores and economic burdens to communities throughout the state,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “By repurposing these outdated, unused spaces into mixed-use developments, we will be able to provide more new housing and economic growth opportunities in our communities.”

 

The bill was voted out of committee by a vote of 3-0.

