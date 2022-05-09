River Watch 2022 comes to an end

CANADA, May 9 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – After more than eight weeks in operation, the River Watch Program for the 2022 freshet season ends today.

Water levels in all areas along the Saint John River basin continue to decrease and return to normal levels.

“Even during years when there is little flooding, the River Watch team keeps a close eye on waterways,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Hogan. “Thanks to all our partners for their hard work.”

The program started on March 11 and provided information on the status of rivers and the potential for ice jams and other flood issues throughout the ice-out and spring freshet season. This information enabled officials and the public to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their properties safe.

The program is a joint effort involving the Department of Environment and Local Government, NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (NBEMO) of the Department of Justice and Public Safety. Other partners include Environment and Climate Change Canada, watershed groups, and federal, provincial and state agencies involved in monitoring and forecasting the water flows in the province’s rivers and streams.

“Throughout the River Watch Program, our Hydrology Centre at the Department of Environment and Local Government worked with key partners to carry out flood forecasting and collect crucial data to share with New Brunswickers,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman.

Over the past weeks, the River Watch team published public advisories, conducted interviews with provincial media and kept people informed through Facebook and Twitter.

“Once again, we were lucky to have a smooth spring freshet,” said NBEMO director Greg MacCallum. “I hope this does not lull people into a false sense of security. Disaster can strike at any time of year, and every household should have an emergency plan and a 72-hour preparedness kit.”

